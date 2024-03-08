India Refrigerator Market Puzzle Mastery Piecing Together the Importance of Segmentation

“India Refrigerator Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The India Refrigerator Market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and technological advancements in refrigeration technologies. Refrigerators have become an essential appliance in Indian households, catering to the need for food preservation, convenience, and lifestyle enhancement. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing urbanization in India coupled with electrification supporting the expansion of demand. Furthermore, widespread usage in various industries, such as medical and food industry, among others, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by emission of harmful gases and refrigerants.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the India refrigerator market held a market value of USD 4,004.7 Million in 2020. The number of units sold during the same year was approximately 12,539.5 thousand. The market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of USD 6,909.9 Million by the year 2027. The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period is 8.1%.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the India refrigerator market:

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles : Rapid urbanization in India has led to a shift in consumer lifestyles, with an increasing number of households opting for modern conveniences and appliances. Refrigerators are considered essential for preserving food items, enhancing convenience, and improving the overall quality of life.

Rising Disposable Incomes : With a growing middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes, consumers in India are more inclined towards purchasing durable goods such as refrigerators. The affordability of refrigerators, coupled with easy financing options, has further fueled their adoption across urban and rural areas.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in refrigeration technologies have led to the development of energy-efficient and feature-rich refrigerators. Consumers are increasingly seeking refrigerators with advanced features such as frost-free operation, convertible options, smart connectivity, and energy-saving modes, driving the demand for newer models.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing urbanization in India

In India, the demand for refrigerators is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas, as the consumption pattern of food in urban residents is different. Furthermore, demand for refrigerators is also increasing owing to the rising disposable income, environmental changes, technological advancements, and rapid urbanization. Rapid lifestyle changes and growing urban population are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The India refrigerator market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, and Godrej Appliances. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, marketing strategies, and distribution channel expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Refrigerator Market Landscape in India

Key Players:

Blue Star Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Croma

Godrej Group

Tropicool India

Voltas, Inc.

Electrolux AB

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Haier Group Corp

Panasonic Corp.

Hitachi Ltd

Market Share Dynamics:

The Indian refrigerator market is dominated by a few major players, with the top 5 holding approximately 90% of the market share.

Competitive Strategies:

Market players are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive positions. These strategies include:

Product Launches: Constant innovation and introduction of new products to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.

Constant innovation and introduction of new products to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences. Collaborations: Forming partnerships and collaborations to enhance product offerings and market reach.

Forming partnerships and collaborations to enhance product offerings and market reach. Mergers & Acquisitions: Strategic acquisitions and mergers to consolidate market presence and expand into new segments.

Strategic acquisitions and mergers to consolidate market presence and expand into new segments. Expansions: Expanding operations and application areas to cater to diverse industries and consumer segments.

Example of Competitive Strategy:

In February 2021, Blue Star Limited expanded its commercial refrigeration footprint by diversifying its application areas. The expansion targeted various industries including agriculture, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, dairy, processed foods, ice-cream, fast food chains, restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, and quick service restaurants. Blue Star Limited holds a significant market share of around 60-70% in the healthcare and pharmaceutical segments for product categories such as medical freezers, pharma refrigerators, modular cold rooms, blood bank refrigerators, and ultra-low temperature freezers.

Market Segmentation:

The India refrigerator market can be segmented based on various parameters, including type, capacity, technology, distribution channel, and geography. Common refrigerator types include single door, double door, and side-by-side refrigerators. Capacities range from compact models suitable for small households to large-capacity units catering to the needs of extended families. Technologies encompass direct cool, frost-free, and convertible refrigerators. Distribution channels include retail stores, online platforms, and specialty stores.

India Refrigerator Market Overview

Segmentation:

Model Types:

Mini Freezers Top Freezer Bottom Freezer Side by Side French Door Merchandizers

The top freezer segment is projected to dominate the market share due to its combined freezer and shelf features, eliminating the need for separate units. The French door segment is expected to grow the fastest at approximately 9.1%, driven by increasing demand for storing frozen food. Merchandizers are estimated to exceed 140 thousand units in market volume by 2024.

Retail Formats:

Online E-Commerce Brand Store

Offline Specialty Stores Brand Stores



Offline retail is forecasted to capture the largest share in both value and volume, attributed to high offline store penetration. Within online retail, brand stores are projected to reach a market volume of about 140 thousand units by 2024.

Capacity:

<200 L

200-499 L

500-700 L

700 L

The 200-499 L segment is expected to lead in revenue and units sold due to increasing household usage. The 500-700 L segment is forecasted to grow the fastest at approximately 8.4%.

Technology:

Smart (Frost Free)

Conventional (Direct Cool)

Conventional (direct cool) refrigerators are expected to dominate the market share due to their cost-effectiveness. This segment is also expected to witness the highest number of units sold. Smart (frost free) refrigerators are anticipated to experience significant growth due to increasing adoption of advanced technology.

End Users:

Residential

Commercials (HoReCa) Restaurants & Cafés Hotels Hospitals & Pharmacies

Others (Education, Enterprises)

The residential segment is expected to hold the majority of both value and volume shares driven by urban household demand. Among commercials (HoReCa), the hotels segment is projected to reach a market volume of around 274.6 thousand units by 2026.

Regional Overview:

Regions:

North India

South India

East India

West India

South India is anticipated to have the largest market share due to the presence of numerous players in the region. It includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka is forecasted to grow at a rate of about 8.3%. North India comprises Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana, with Punjab expected to reach a market size of around USD 303.5 million by 2027. East India is expected to grow the fastest at 8.6% and includes West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, and Rest of East India. West India comprises Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the India refrigerator market can be segmented into urban and rural regions, with urban areas accounting for a significant portion of the market share due to higher purchasing power and greater adoption of modern appliances. However, the rural market is also witnessing growth, driven by increasing electrification, government initiatives, and improving infrastructure.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

