Gaming Peripheral Market Audience Odyssey Embarking on the Journey of Identifying and Targeting Your Market

“Gaming Peripheral Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Gaming Peripheral Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, propelled by the increasing popularity of gaming as a form of entertainment, technological advancements in gaming devices, and the growing demand for enhanced gaming experiences. Gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and gaming chairs, play a crucial role in providing gamers with improved control, comfort, and immersion during gameplay.

Market Overview:

According to recent market data, the global gaming peripheral market was valued at USD 4,541.7 Million in 2020, with a corresponding volume of 143.22 Million units. The market is expected to exhibit robust growth, reaching a value of USD 8,690 Million by 2027. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the assessment period is projected to be 10%.

The surging popularity of e-sports and online gaming acts as a major driver for the gaming peripheral market. The growing developments in technologies such as 5G, 4G, RFID, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Further, the growing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the gaming sector provides suitable conditions for market growth. For instance, first-party Xbox titles such as Forza and Halo are using IoT for enhancing their games. Further, with the rise of the young population in the workforce, the affordability of gaming peripherals has increased which is also expected to catalyze market growth. Further, the growing penetration of smartphones in developing and underdeveloped economies is expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global gaming peripheral market:

Rise in Gaming Enthusiasts : The increasing popularity of gaming as a recreational activity and competitive sport has led to a growing number of gaming enthusiasts worldwide. As a result, there is a heightened demand for high-quality gaming peripherals that enhance gameplay performance and overall gaming experience.

: The increasing popularity of gaming as a recreational activity and competitive sport has led to a growing number of gaming enthusiasts worldwide. As a result, there is a heightened demand for high-quality gaming peripherals that enhance gameplay performance and overall gaming experience. Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative gaming peripherals with advanced features such as high precision sensors, customizable lighting effects, ergonomic designs, and wireless connectivity. These technological enhancements attract gamers seeking improved performance and functionality from their gaming accessories.

: Continuous advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative gaming peripherals with advanced features such as high precision sensors, customizable lighting effects, ergonomic designs, and wireless connectivity. These technological enhancements attract gamers seeking improved performance and functionality from their gaming accessories. E-Sports and Competitive Gaming: The rise of e-sports and competitive gaming tournaments has created a significant demand for professional-grade gaming peripherals among professional gamers and enthusiasts alike. These individuals prioritize performance, durability, and comfort, driving the demand for specialized gaming peripherals designed for competitive gaming environments.

Growth Influencers:

The growing popularity of e-sports or virtual gaming around the world

The number of hardcore/casual gamers has increased in recent years. According to the report published by Accenture, globally, there were about 2.7 billion gamers in 2021. In addition, the report also stated that nearly 400 million new gamers are anticipated by 2023. Thus, the growing number of gamers is expected to generate demand for gaming peripherals, thereby boosting the market growth. The increasing popularity of e-sports is expected to provide favorable conditions for market growth. According to the data published by Roundhill Financial Inc., from 2012 to 2018, the viewership of e-sports grew by nearly 195%. Further, well-established sports teams such as VFL Wolfsburg or FC Schalke 04, Cloud9 are engaged in recruiting esports players.

In near future, it is predicted that more teams would join e-sports. Further, sponsorship for e-sports is increasing at a considerable rate. For instance, in June 2017, Intel entered into a partnership with the ESL. As per the partnership, all computers utilized for e-sports will be equipped with devices for Intel. Further, the adoption of virtual gaming has increased significantly. According to the data published by Forbes, there were about 171 million active virtual reality users globally in 2018. Conclusively, the surging popularity of e-sports and virtual gaming is expected to catalyze market growth over the forecast period.

Increased investments pooling in gaming and e-sports

Investments in the online gaming sector are increasing at a considerable rate in several countries. As per the data published by the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the Venture Capital (VC) funding for gaming startups in India stood at USD 350 Million in 2014-2020, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22%. Further, Hangzhou, a Chinese city aims to construct 14 e-sports facilities before 2022 and invest nearly USD 2.22 Billion. The increasing investments in online gaming and e-sports are expected to boost the growth of the global gaming peripheral market.

High device cost coupled with increased availability of counterfeit products

The high cost associated with gaming peripherals is anticipated to pose a challenge for the growth of the global gaming peripheral market. In addition, the growing availability and adoption of counterfeit products are expected to negatively affect market growth. The adoption of counterfeit products owing to their low prices is high in countries such as Indonesia, China, and Taiwan. In addition, consumers with less awareness regarding brand and quality generally opt for counterfeit products at low prices.

Competitive Landscape:

The global gaming peripheral market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including Logitech International S.A., Razer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., SteelSeries, and HyperX (a division of Kingston Technology Company). These companies invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products, expand their product portfolios, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Players in the Global Gaming Peripheral Market

The global gaming peripheral market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including:

Market Strategies

Market players in the gaming peripheral industry employ various strategies to maintain and expand their market presence. These strategies include:

Product Launches: Companies frequently introduce new gaming peripherals to cater to evolving consumer demands and technological advancements. For example, in June 2021, Alienware unveiled the X-series gaming laptops, demonstrating their commitment to innovation.

Companies frequently introduce new gaming peripherals to cater to evolving consumer demands and technological advancements. For example, in June 2021, unveiled the X-series gaming laptops, demonstrating their commitment to innovation. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with other companies in the industry or related sectors can facilitate access to new markets or technologies.

Collaborations with other companies in the industry or related sectors can facilitate access to new markets or technologies. Mergers and Acquisitions: Consolidation within the industry through mergers and acquisitions allows companies to expand their product portfolios and customer bases.

Market Segmentation:

The global gaming peripheral market can be segmented based on product type, platform compatibility, distribution channel, and geography. Common product types include gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and gaming chairs. Compatibility with various gaming platforms such as PC, console (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo), and mobile devices further segments the market. Gaming peripherals are distributed through online channels (e-commerce platforms, company websites) and offline channels (retail stores, specialty gaming stores).

Segments Overview:

The global gaming peripheral market has been segmented into the device, platform, connectivity, distribution channel, and end user.

By Device

• Input Device

o Controller

o Gamepads

o Gaming Mice

o Headsets

o Joysticks

o Keyboards

o Steering Wheel

o Web Camera

o Others

• Output Device

o AR/VR Headsets

o Gaming Headsets

o Head-mounted Display

o Printer

o Speakers

o TFT and CRT Monitor

o Others (Graphics Card, Digital Camera, etc.)

The output device accounts for the largest share of more than 50% in the device segment. The adoption of keyboards among gamers is high as it helps attain high-level precision. Moreover, the adoption of wireless keyboards is increasing among gamers due to the high flexibility and ease while gaming.

The input device segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

By Platform

• Gaming Consoles

• PC (Desktop/Laptop)

The gaming consoles account for a major share in the platform segment. The rising number of hardcore gamers globally has led to an increased demand for an improved gaming experience. This factor has led to an increase in the adoption of gaming consoles. In addition, prominent market players are involved in developing innovative gaming consoles to meet the growing demands.

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

o Others

The wired segment accounts for the highest market share in the connectivity segment. In the wireless segment, Wi-Fi is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

The online segment is the preferred distribution channel and accounts for the largest market share. Owing to the high penetration of the internet, many vendors are emphasizing the selling of products through online channels.

By End User

• Individual

• Enterprises

• Commercial

o Game Parlors

o Theme Parks/Amusement Centers

The individual segment holds the largest market share based on end-user owing to the increasing number of gamers globally. The enterprise segment is expected to grow a CAGR of 10.6% over the assessment period.

Regional Overview:

On a regional basis, the global gaming peripheral market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the global market with a market share of more than 34% owing to the increasing online gamers population and presence of the largest hardware companies for gaming consoles. Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global gaming peripheral market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the popularity of esports and online gaming. E-sports is highly popular in Germany, owing to which many gaming companies are planning to expand their presence in the country. In addition, Germany is considered one of the biggest gaming markets in Europe. Further, the U.K. and France are also lucrative markets for gaming peripherals.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global gaming peripheral market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe currently dominate the market, driven by the strong presence of gaming enthusiasts, established gaming industry infrastructure, and high disposable incomes. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, fueled by the burgeoning gaming community, rapid technological adoption, and increasing investments in e-sports infrastructure.

