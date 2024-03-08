Evaporated Milk Market Bridging Gaps Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Segmentation

“Evaporated Milk Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Evaporated Milk Market has been witnessing steady growth over the years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenient and long-lasting dairy products, changing consumer preferences, and the rising popularity of various culinary applications. Evaporated milk, a shelf-stable dairy product with a concentrated form of milk, has found widespread usage in households, food processing industries, and the hospitality sector.

Market Overview:

According to recent market data, the global evaporated milk market was valued at USD 957.9 Million in 2020. The market is projected to reach USD 1,162.8 Million by the year 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period. Additionally, the estimated market volume for evaporated milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% and reach 403,451.8 tons by 2027.

Evaporated milk or unsweetened condensed milk is a shelf-stable product made from canned cow’s milk. 60% water from this milk is removed. It is available in liquid form and has a shelf life of approximately 18 to 24 months. The market is expected to be driven by the high nutritional profile of evaporated milk as compared to regular milk. Furthermore, the continuously growing food and beverage industry is also expected to fuel the market growth. Volatility in the regular milk prices is anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth. Also, evaporated milk contains more milk proteins and lactose per volume, as compared to regular milk. Therefore, it can’t be consumed by lactose-intolerant people. This further restrains the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global evaporated milk market:

Long Shelf Life and Convenience : Evaporated milk offers a longer shelf life compared to fresh milk, making it a preferred choice for consumers seeking convenient dairy options that can be stored for extended periods without refrigeration. Its versatility in various culinary applications, including desserts, beverages, and savory dishes, further enhances its appeal.

: Evaporated milk offers a longer shelf life compared to fresh milk, making it a preferred choice for consumers seeking convenient dairy options that can be stored for extended periods without refrigeration. Its versatility in various culinary applications, including desserts, beverages, and savory dishes, further enhances its appeal. Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles : With rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, there has been an increased demand for processed and convenience foods. Evaporated milk serves as a convenient ingredient for urban consumers who seek quick and easy meal solutions without compromising on taste or nutrition.

: With rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, there has been an increased demand for processed and convenience foods. Evaporated milk serves as a convenient ingredient for urban consumers who seek quick and easy meal solutions without compromising on taste or nutrition. Growing Consumer Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of dairy products, coupled with rising disposable incomes, has contributed to the growing demand for evaporated milk as a cost-effective source of essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, and vitamins.

Growth Influencers:

High nutritional profile compared to regular milk

Since 60% of the water is removed in the evaporated milk, it is a nutrient-rich milk product. According to the Code of Federal Regulations, evaporated milk, by weight contains 16.5% milk solids-not-fat, a minimum of 6.5% milk fat, and 23% total milk solids. The following demonstrates the nutritional profile of various varieties of evaporated milk, as well as regular milk, as per an article published by Healthline.

Whole Evaporated Milk:

• 338 Calories

• 25 Grams Carbs

• 25 Grams Sugar

• 17 Grams Protein

• 19 Grams Fat

Reduced Fat Evaporated Milk:

• 232 Calories

• 28 Grams Carbs

• 28 Grams Sugar

• 19 Grams Protein

• 5 Grams Fat

Fat-Free Evaporate Milk:

• 197 Calories

• 28 Grams Carbs

• 28 Grams Sugar

• 19 Grams Protein

• 0.5 Grams Fat

Whole Cow’s Milk:

• 149 Calories

• 12 Grams Carbs

• 12 Grams Sugar

• 8 Grams Protein

• 8 Grams Fat

Growing food and beverage industry

The food and beverages industry is rapidly growing across the world. This is also boosting the market demand for healthier versions of regular food products, including milk. Evaporated milk has various applications in the industry. It is used in smoothies, coffee, creamy soups, chowders, oatmeal, and savory sauces, among others. All these applications coupled with the growing food and beverage industry are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global evaporated milk market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Nestlé S.A., FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, expansion of distribution networks, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Evaporated Milk Market

Key Players

The global Evaporated Milk market is dominated by several key players, including:

Nestle

Arla

Fraser and Neave

Friesland Campina

Marigold

DMK GROUP

Eagle Family Foods

O-AT-KA Milk Products

Leche Gloria SA

DANA Dairy

Delta Food Industries FZC

Yotsuba Milk Products

Senel Bv

Zhejiang Panda Dairy

Envictus

Alaska Milk

Alokozay Group

Market Share

The cumulative market share of the top 5 players is approximately 48%. These market leaders are actively involved in various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Example of Market Activity

For instance, in June 2021, Arla Foods entered into a contract with Dale Farm, an Ireland-based whey protein supplier. Dale Farm supplied whey protein concentrates for Arla’s global ingredients business, showcasing the trend of strategic partnerships within the industr

Market Segmentation:

The global evaporated milk market can be segmented based on various parameters, including product type, packaging, distribution channel, application, and geography. Product types may include regular evaporated milk, low-fat evaporated milk, and flavored varieties. Packaging options range from cans to cartons and pouches. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and specialty stores. Applications span across households, bakeries, confectioneries, restaurants, and food processing industries.

Segments Overview:

The global evaporated milk market is segmented based on type and application.

By Type,

• Skimmed Evaporated Milk

• Whole Evaporated Milk

The whole evaporated milk segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to its wide usage in the confectionery industry. Also, it is used in soups, gravies, sauces, quiches, and other such products. The skimmed evaporated milk segment is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 3.6% owing to its growing usage as an alternative to the regular milk for the production of dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, and other frozen desserts.

By Application,

• Food Service Cans

• Retail

The food service cans are anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to rising sales of foodservice cans containing evaporated milk. The retail segment is expected to have a market volume of 208,196 tons in 2020. Increasing the dependency of consumers on the retail channels is expected to boost this segment’s growth over the forecast period. Retail channels include convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other mixed retailers.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Evaporated Milk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe region accounted for a market volume of approximately 116,416.2 tons in 2020. This is owing to the rising demand for dairy products with low fat and sugar content. Furthermore, the British Retail Consortium has laid mandatory controls on the consumption of unhealthy food, which is contributing to the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant growth rates and its market volume sales are expected to cross 90,000 tons by 2027. The growing demand for healthy alternatives for milk in developing economies such as Thailand and Malaysia, among others is estimated to contribute to the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global evaporated milk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe currently dominate the market, owing to the established dairy industry and the high consumption of dairy products in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences.

