Smart Beds Market Mapping Momentum Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation

“Smart Beds Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Smart Beds Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising consumer awareness regarding sleep quality and wellness. Smart beds integrate innovative features such as sensors, actuators, and connectivity solutions to provide personalized comfort, real-time monitoring, and sleep tracking capabilities. Smart Beds is utilizes sensors and other such technologies to gather data regarding a person’s sleep. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smart & advanced technology and increasing demand of senior citizen’s health care needs. Furthermore, change in product preference & rising demand for luxury, comfort, and personalized experience and growing awareness related to importance of good sleep, are the factors contributing to the market growth. Other significant driving factors include increasing penetration of smart homes along with the increasing commercialization.

Market Overview:

According to recent market data, the global smart beds market was valued at USD 4,941.1 Million in 2020. The market is estimated to reach USD 8,859.9 Million by the year 2027, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart home technologies, growing prevalence of sleep disorders, and emphasis on preventive healthcare are driving the demand for smart beds worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global smart beds market:

Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) have enabled the development of smart beds with advanced features such as adjustable firmness, temperature regulation, sleep tracking, and automatic adjustment based on user preferences.

Growing Focus on Sleep Health: With increasing awareness of the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being, consumers are seeking solutions to improve their sleep quality. Smart beds offer features such as personalized sleep monitoring, sleep cycle analysis, and smart alarm systems, which help users optimize their sleep routines and improve sleep efficiency.

Aging Population and Healthcare Expenditure: The aging population, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and sleep disorders, has led to increased healthcare expenditure globally. Smart beds, equipped with remote monitoring and telehealth capabilities, offer potential benefits for elderly individuals, patients with chronic conditions, and healthcare providers in managing and monitoring sleep-related issues.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of smart and advanced technology:

Currently, growing adoption of technology driven devices, which offer valuable information regarding a person’s well being is fuelling the smart beds market. The smart beds combine technologically advanced features include automatic mattress firmness adjustment, sleep tracking, climate control, adjustable bases, fabric technology, smart home connectivity, and anti-snoring feature. Therefore, rising adoption of smart and advanced technology is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing demand of smart beds for senior citizen’s healthcare needs

Smart beds are connected with the EMRs that offer a range of medical data, including personal statistics, such as weight, heartbeat, blood, temperature, and other such vital signs. This data can be used by doctors to determine the course of action, especially for senior citizens, at the time of an emergency situation.

Change in product preferences and rising demand for luxury, comfort, and personalized experience

With the changing lifestyle, the demand for luxury, comfort, and personalized experience is also increasing. There is a high demand amongst people who like technologically advanced products. This factor is expected to boost the demand for smart beds, which offer luxury, comfort, and personalized experience.

Increasing awareness related to importance of good sleep

People are getting more and more aware regarding the ill effects of having less than the required amount of sleep and the benefits of having a good sleep. Smart beds have advanced features, which can assist its users to have a good sleep, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global smart beds market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Sleep Number Corporation, Eight Sleep Inc., Responsive Surface Technology LLC (BedJet), Stryker Corporation, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, research & development, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market and cater to the evolving needs of consumers and healthcare providers.

Leading Players

Key players driving the growth of the global Smart Beds market are:

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Sleep Number

Invacare Corporation

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Arjohuntleigh AB

Ergomotion, Inc

Responsive Surface Technology LLC

Hi-Interiors SRL

Hilding Anders

Market Share and Strategies

The cumulative market share of the top 12 to 15 players ranges between 45% to 55%. These market leaders are actively involved in strategic initiatives such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Market Segmentation:

The global smart beds market can be segmented based on various parameters, including type, application, end-user, and geography. Common types of smart beds include adjustable beds, hybrid mattresses, and airbeds. Applications encompass both residential and commercial sectors, including residential bedrooms, hospitals, sleep clinics, and rehabilitation centers. End-users range from individual consumers to healthcare institutions and hospitality establishments.

Segments Overview:

The global Smart Beds market is segmented into product type, end user, and distribution channel.

By product type

• Manual

• Semi-Automatic

• Fully Automatic

The semi-automatic segment accounts for the largest share of more than 35% due to the technological advancements by market players in the segment. The fully automatic segment is also expected to demonstrate significant growth.

By End User,

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Others

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest share owing to the wide range of medical applications of smart beds. The hospitality segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8%.

By Distribution Channel,

• Offline

o Brand Stores

o Home Centers

• Online

The offline segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the large number of offline stores globally. The online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment since the penetration of e-commerce websites is slowly increasing..

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the global Smart Beds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 25% in the global market. This is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rise in mobile cellular applications. Europe region is anticipated to demonstrate significant growth. The Asia Pacific region holds the second largest market share in the global market, owing to the major home improvement projects undertaken by consumers owing to rapid urbanization and growing purchasing power of people, especially in countries such as China and India. The region is also growing at the fastest growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global smart beds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, attributed to factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness of sleep health.

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS101

