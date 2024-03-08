Leisure Travel Market Segmentation Secrets Unveiling the Importance of Targeting Your Audience

“Leisure Travel Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Leisure Travel Market encompasses a wide range of activities and services designed for relaxation, enjoyment, and exploration. Leisure travel includes vacations, weekend getaways, adventure trips, cultural tours, and various recreational pursuits. The market is driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer preferences for unique travel experiences, and the growing importance of leisure time in modern lifestyles.

Leisure travel is trips planned outside the usual environment for recreation, entertainment, relaxation, holiday, and hobby purposes, among others. The market is anticipated to be driven by the changing spending pattern of consumers, increase in diversity, and global connectivity. In 2018, about 1 in 5 people planned to go on well-being and health trips to weight loss & fitness retreats and yoga meditation retreats, among others. This number was almost double as compared to 2017.

The lack of a skilled workforce at the mid & upper level of management coupled with the environmental impacts of leisure travel is anticipated to hinder the market growth. The market was tremendously impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to lockdowns in most of the countries globally, cancellation of domestic as well as international flights, and other travel restrictions. However, with the easing travel restrictions in 2021, the market is expected to recover soon.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global leisure travel market held a market value of USD 4,306.8 Billion. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market remained resilient, albeit with fluctuations in demand and restrictions on travel. As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic and travel restrictions ease, the leisure travel market is forecasted to rebound and grow substantially. By the year 2027, the market is projected to reach USD 6,347.8 Billion, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the projected period.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global leisure travel market:

Rising Disposable Incomes : With improving economic conditions in many regions and an expanding middle class, there is a greater propensity for individuals and families to spend on leisure activities, including travel.

: With improving economic conditions in many regions and an expanding middle class, there is a greater propensity for individuals and families to spend on leisure activities, including travel. Desire for Unique Experiences : Consumers increasingly seek personalized and unique travel experiences that cater to their interests, preferences, and values. This trend has led to the emergence of niche travel segments such as adventure tourism, wellness travel, ecotourism, and cultural immersion experiences.

: Consumers increasingly seek personalized and unique travel experiences that cater to their interests, preferences, and values. This trend has led to the emergence of niche travel segments such as adventure tourism, wellness travel, ecotourism, and cultural immersion experiences. Technological Advancements: The proliferation of digital platforms, online travel agencies, and mobile applications has made travel planning, booking, and navigation more convenient and accessible. Technology has also enabled travelers to research destinations, read reviews, and share experiences, influencing their decision-making process.

Growth Influencers:

Changing spending pattern of consumers

With the rising disposable income of people across the world, their spending pattern is also changing. A large part of this income is also spent on leisure travel which is fueling the market growth. According to Knoema, the top 5 countries with the highest leisure tourism spending were Macau, Maldives, Seychelles, Bahamas, and Cape Verde, with spending of 47.9%, 31.1%, 19.9%, 17.3%, and 16.4%, respectively in 2019. Moreover, an average traveler spends about 9% of their vacation budget on the entertainment. Such high spending on leisure travel is expected to boost the market growth.

Increase in diversity

The diversified population across the globe is driving people to explore new places and meet new people. Travelers now seek to learn about different cultural diversities and ethnicities. This drives them to travel across various places, hence boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need to improve diversity consciousness is also increasing the adoption of leisure travel. Modern parents opt for leisure travel so that their children can embrace cultural diversity while exploring foreign destinations. Such experiences allow them to develop an open-mindedness to new philosophies and ideas and also become intellectually advanced. These factors are driving the market growth.

Global connectivity

Due to the rapid availability of the internet, people are now aware of all the places across the globe. The growing aerospace industry has also enabled these people to travel to all the places they desire to visit. Currently, all locations are connected via various means of transport and this has boosted global connectivity. This is increasing the adoption of leisure travel, hence positively impacting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global leisure travel market is populated with key players striving to enhance their market presence and offer innovative solutions to travelers. Among these players are:

American Express Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Cox & Kings Ltd

Expedia Group

JTB USA, Inc.

Priceline (Booking Holdings, Inc.)

Thomas Cook India Ltd

Travel Leaders Group

TUI Group

World Travel, Inc.

These companies engage in various strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to solidify their positions in the market. For example, in May 2021, Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) revamped its onboarding program to facilitate seamless integration for new clients, addressing a longstanding industry challenge. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of market leaders to adapt and innovate in the ever-evolving leisure travel landscape.

Market Segmentation:

The global leisure travel market can be segmented based on various parameters, including travel type, destination, traveler demographics, and purpose of travel. Common travel types include solo travel, family vacations, group tours, and romantic getaways. Destinations range from popular tourist hotspots to off-the-beaten-path destinations. Traveler demographics may include millennials, baby boomers, families with children, and retirees. The purpose of travel could vary from relaxation and adventure to cultural exploration and wellness retreats.

Segments Overview:

The global leisure travel market is segmented based on the traveler type and sales channel.

By Traveler Type

• Solo

• Group

The solo traveler segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 70% and the group segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising number of solo travelers is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Affordable and convenient group packages offered by various travel companies are expected to drive the group traveler segment’s growth.

By Sales Channel

• Conventional Channels

• Online Channels

The market value for online channels is expected to surpass USD 4,300 billion by 2024. Rising demand for web-based bookings coupled with the increasing number of online travel websites, such as Expedia, is estimated to drive the market growth.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global leisure travel market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 38% owing to the rising preference for places located in the Asia Pacific for leisure travel. These places include Maldives, Macau, and Thailand, among others.

The Europe region accounted for the second-largest market share owing to the rising disposable income and support from the government as well as non-government organizations to travel and explore various places.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global leisure travel market is distributed across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe traditionally have been major contributors to leisure travel revenue, driven by their affluent populations and well-developed tourism infrastructure. However, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing rapid growth in leisure travel, fueled by rising incomes, improved connectivity, and government initiatives to promote tourism.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global leisure travel market, leading to disruptions in travel patterns, cancellations of bookings, and a decline in tourism revenues. However, the industry has adapted to the new normal by implementing health and safety protocols, promoting domestic tourism, and exploring innovative travel experiences such as virtual tours and staycations. As vaccination rates increase and travel restrictions are lifted, the leisure travel market is expected to recover gradually.

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now

