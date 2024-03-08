Hand Sanitizer Market Audience Architects Constructing Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market

“Hand Sanitizer Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by factors such as increasing awareness of hand hygiene, rising concerns regarding infectious diseases, and the outbreak of global pandemics. Hand sanitizers have become essential personal care products, offering convenient and effective solutions for maintaining hand hygiene, especially in settings where access to soap and water is limited.

Hand sanitizer comes in gel, spray, or liquid form for killing the vast majority of bacteria/microorganisms on the skin surface. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness among individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of new entrants in the market. Disrupted distribution channels coupled with a surge in prices of sanitizers during the pandemic negatively impacted the market growth. Health issues caused due to excessive use of sanitizers are also estimated to fuel the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hand sanitizers skyrocketed. Many retailers started charging more than usual for hand sanitizers. This restrained the market growth.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 3,551.2 Million in 2019. The market volume for hand sanitizer stood at 868.7 million metric tons (MMT) during the same year. The market is projected to experience steady growth, reaching a value of USD 8,237.6 Million by the year 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6%. The market volume is expected to increase to 1,356.6 MMT by 2022 and further to 1,815.8 MMT by 2026.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global hand sanitizer market:

Growing Awareness of Hand Hygiene: Increased awareness of the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, has led to a surge in demand for hand sanitizers. Consumers, healthcare professionals, and organizations are prioritizing hand hygiene practices, contributing to the market growth.

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases: The prevalence of infectious diseases and outbreaks, coupled with concerns regarding public health and safety, has heightened the demand for hand sanitizers as a convenient and effective means of disinfection. Hand sanitizers offer quick and portable solutions for killing germs and bacteria, making them indispensable in various settings, including healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

Convenience and Portability: Hand sanitizers provide convenient alternatives to traditional handwashing with soap and water, particularly in situations where access to water and soap is limited or impractical. Portable and easy-to-use packaging formats, such as bottles, sprays, and wipes, make hand sanitizers accessible for on-the-go use, driving their popularity among consumers.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing awareness among individuals due to the spread of COVID 19

The COVID-19 pandemic made people aware of the importance of are also maintaining hand hygiene and that this hygiene can be maintained using hand sanitizers. Governments of various nations were creating awareness regarding the use of soap and water to clean hands regularly during the pandemic. Hand sanitizers proved to be a perfect alternative when soap and water are not readily available. This boosted the demand for hand sanitizers, hence driving the market growth.

An increasing number of new entrants in the market

With the lucrative opportunities provided by the market, many new companies are expected to enter the market. Apart from start-ups, well-established companies are also venturing into the hand sanitizers market. These include LVMH, a perfume manufacturer; and Parle, a biscuits manufacturer; among others. Other firms include paints to apparel, brewers, lifestyle majors, fragrance makers, and distillers, among others. All these new entrants in the market are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hand sanitizer market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Unilever. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, marketing strategies, and expansion initiatives to strengthen their market position and cater to the evolving needs of consumers and industries.

Key Players:

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Proctor and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Kutol Products Company

Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Beaver Cosmetic Co., Ltd.

Montgomery Manufacturing

Seatex Ltd.

Clorox Company

Xi′an Youpai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

HARTMANN Group

Approximate Market Share:

The top 12 to 15 major players collectively hold about 70 to 75% of the market share.

Market Strategies:

These key players are actively involved in strategic initiatives such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to fortify their market presence.

Example of Strategic Partnership:

In March 2021, Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol collaborated with CleanedUp to provide uncomplicated and easily deployable sanitizing solutions. This partnership aims to distribute free hand sanitizers and other hygiene products to small businesses, thus contributing to enhanced public health measures.

Market Segmentation:

The global hand sanitizer market can be segmented based on several parameters, including product type, composition, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. Common product types include alcohol-based hand sanitizers and non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Composition may vary, with alcohol content typically ranging from 60% to 95%. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, online retail, and institutional sales. End-users include individuals, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, hospitality establishments, and others.

Segments Overview:

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented into form, SKU, distribution channel, end-user, and type.

By Form,

• Gel Sanitizers

• Liquid Sanitizers

• Spray (Aerosol) Sanitizers

The gel sanitizers segment accounts for the largest share of around 45% in the market owing to the high availability of gel-based sanitizers in the market. The spray sanitizers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to the increasing demand for these sanitizers.

By SKU,

• <50 ml

• 51-100 ml

• 101-200 ml

• >501 ml

The 101-200 ml segment held the largest market share of about 34% owing to their increasing demand. The 51-100 ml segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.7%, during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel,

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Pharms/Medical Stores

The pharms/medical stores segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as hand sanitizers are considered to be medical products and are easily available in pharmacies. The online stores’ segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to rising increasing penetration.

By End User,

• Residents

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Enterprises

• Manufacturing

• Facility Management Services

• Recreation & Entertainment Centers

• Hospitality

• Retail (Commercial Facilities)

• Others (Government/utilities, Educational institutes)

The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to increasing demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and clinics, especially during the pandemic. The hospitality segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Type,

• Alcohol Based

• Non-Alcohol Based

The non-alcohol-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high demand globally. The alcohol-based sanitizer segment is expected to become the most prominent segment, surpassing non-alcohol-based sanitizers by 2023.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 50% owing to the increasing awareness regarding hygiene among the consumers. Furthermore, the rising dominance of online platforms in the region is also expected to boost market growth.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the increasing concern for health and hygiene in the region. Also, during the pandemic, some of the European countries, such as the UK and France were severely affected by COVID-19, which boosted the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe currently dominate the market, driven by stringent regulatory standards, high awareness of hand hygiene, and robust healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and the growing adoption of hand sanitizers in emerging economies.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Hand sanitizer market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Hand sanitizer market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Hand sanitizer market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand sanitizer Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Hand sanitizer Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

