Taiwan's Dunmu Goodwill Fleet sets off on round-the-nation tour

Fleet will stop at seven ports around Taiwan before visiting Pacific Island allies next month

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/08 15:29
Taiwanese wait to get aboard Kang Ding-class frigate Chengde in Taichung last year. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy’s Dunmu Goodwill Fleet is embarking on a week-long, round-the-nation tour before it sets off on a voyage to visit Pacific Island diplomatic allies next month.

The three warships participating in the mission include the Kang Ding-class frigate Dihua, Keelung-class destroyer Keelung, and the Panshih fast combat support ship, Liberty Times reported.

They arrived at Kaohsiung’s Sinbin Pier for the tour’s opening ceremony, which was presided over by Navy Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Wu Li-ping (吳立平). The tour will feature performances by the Navy band, Marine Corps ceremonial guard, a martial arts demonstration team, and other groups.

The fleet will stop at:

  • Kaohsiung Port from March 9-10
  • Hualien Port from March 12-13
  • Su’ao Port from March 14-15
  • Keelung Port from March 16-17
  • Magong Port from March 19-20
  • Taichung Port from March 22-23
  • Anping Port from March 24-25

Each port call will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year’s Dunmu Goodwill Fleet included the Panshih fast combat support ship, the Kang Ding-class frigate Chengde, and the Cheng Kung-class frigate Pan Chao.
Taiwan Navy
Dunmu Goodwill Fleet
Pacific Island diplomatic allies
voyage

