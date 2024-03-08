Starlux to start direct Taipei to Seattle flights in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines (星宇航空) is preparing to offer a direct service from Taipei to Seattle in August.

According to Aeroroutes, Starlux on Thursday (March 7) filed an operational schedule for a Taipei (TPE) to Seattle (SEA) route. The new route is set to start on Aug. 16.

The route will be serviced by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which the airline uses for all of its flights to the U.S. The service is not yet open for reservations.

Once service commences, Flight JX22 will depart from Taipei at 8 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 4:15 p.m. the same day. Meanwhile, Flight JX21 from Seattle to Taipei will take off at 2:10 a.m. and arrive at 5:10 a.m. the next day.

The flight will cover 9,776 kilometers and will take place three times a week, reported One Mile at a Time. The flight from Taipei to Seattle will take 11 hours and 15 minutes and will run on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meanwhile, the flight from Seattle to Taipei will last 12 hours and will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Starlux's A350-900 jets have 306 seats distributed over four cabins. The seating arrangement includes four first-class seats, 26 business-class seats, 36 premium economy seats, and 240 economy-class seats.

This makes Starlux Airlines the third air carrier to offer flights on this route, along with EVA Air and Delta, the latter of which starts its service in June. The Seattle route is Starlux's third to the U.S. following the launch of its Los Angeles and San Francisco services.