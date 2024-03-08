Alexa
Tibetans in Taiwan plan march for 65th anniversary of Chinese occupation

Activists will protest in front of Bank of China office in Taipei

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/08 15:14
Organizers of the March 10 protest hold a picture of the Dalai Lama in Taipei Friday. 

Organizers of the March 10 protest hold a picture of the Dalai Lama in Taipei Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tibetans in Taiwan will stage a protest march on Sunday (March 10) to mark the 65th anniversary of Chinese occupation.

Organizers remarked that in its latest Freedom of the World report, human rights group Freedom House gave Tibet zero points out of 100, meaning it was “not free.” They called on Tibetans and other people in Taiwan to stand up and voice their support for Tibet’s future, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported Friday (March 8).

The march will start Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Taipei City at the intersection of Zhongxiao East Road and Fuxing South Road. Protesters will walk east to Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, pause for skits in front of the Bank of China offices, and end up near Taipei 101.

Activists pointed out that 65 years after the initial wave of repression, the Chinese Communist Party was still attacking Tibetan language, culture, and religion. Beijing threatened to destroy temples and move villages in the province of Sichuan to make way for a dam, triggering protests that have led to hundreds of arrests, the march organizers said.

On March 10 the public should voice its support for Tibet because what happened there could happen in other parts of the world, according to Tibetan groups in Taiwan.
