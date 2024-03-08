Taiwan’s Acer focuses on AI-powered computers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chief Operating Officer of Acer Taiwan Chang Shih-hsin (張世欣) said on Thursday (March 7) that AI-powered computers are set to take off.

The COO said AI PCs will be all the rage this year and Acer is set to meet demand, CNA reported.

Acer also announced two new AI-powered laptops, the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16. The Swift Go 14 weighs 1.32 kg, features a 2.8K OLED screen at 90 Hz, and is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9, while the larger Swift Go 16 weighs 1.6 kg, features a 3.2K OLED display at 90 Hz, and the same Core Ultra 9.

Both laptops will come with 32 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD, according to an Acer promotional video. The devices will sport AI-powered abilities such as Acer PurifiedView which enhances video call quality and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 which improves audio quality and suppresses background noise.

The video added the laptops will launch with Microsoft AI companion Copilot which can be accessed by pressing a key. The AI assistant can help with writing meeting notes, reports, and even entire powerpoints.

Acer said that AI applications have exploded recently. Uses for AI and new features are just beginning to unfold, and they are expected to continue to increase, driving growth in the AI PC market, the company said.



Acer Swift Go 14. (Acer photo)