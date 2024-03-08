China Medical Plastic Packaging Market Size Symphony Future-Proofing Your Business for Ongoing Success

“China Medical Plastic Packaging Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Medical Plastic Packaging Market in China has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the country’s burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 4,317.8 million and is poised for further expansion, with projections indicating a robust CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. This report provides insights into the current dynamics of China’s medical plastic packaging market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers.

The medical plastic packaging industry in China is projected to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing awareness, rising lifestyle related diseases, and increasing investments by the chief players in the medical plastic packaging industry in China. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing fuels the growth rate of the market significantly. On the other hand, the medical plastic packaging business in China is likely to get hindered by the stringent regulations related to the plastic usage in the country. The strict norms levied make it difficult for players to enter the market.

Market Overview:

Medical plastic packaging plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other healthcare products. These packaging solutions offer advantages such as durability, lightweight, and barrier properties, making them ideal for protecting sensitive medical materials from contamination and damage. As China’s healthcare infrastructure continues to evolve and the demand for quality healthcare products grows, the need for innovative and reliable packaging solutions is on the rise.

Growth Influencers:

Surging incidence of lifestyle related chronic diseases and awareness among individuals toward the benefits of packaged healthcare

The pandemic outbreak brought about unprecedented attention to challenges in China?s medical system. While healthcare in China has created huge advances in the last few years, it yet remains ill-equipped to deal with the country?s geriatric population and rising incidences of lifestyle related chronic disease. In light of this, many companies are creating awareness about the benefits of packaged healthcare products, which acts as a substantial growth driver for the industry.

New Investments in Plastic Recycling Capabilities in Healthcare

The prominent players operating in the market are keen on creating breakthrough innovations in the medical plastic packaging and recycling capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, China, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately USD 35 million. Moreover, in September 2020, Amcor announced membership of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0, which brings together over 85 companies and organisations across the packaging value chain. With such m

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the medical plastic packaging market in China. Firstly, the country’s aging population and expanding middle class are driving demand for healthcare services and pharmaceutical products, consequently fueling the need for efficient and secure packaging solutions. Additionally, stringent regulations and quality standards imposed by regulatory authorities are prompting manufacturers to invest in high-quality packaging materials to ensure compliance and product safety.

Prominent Players:

Amcor Limited

Chengdu PUTH Medical Plastics Packaging Co., Ltd. (Wuliangye-Push Group)

Tongyu Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

EVCO Plastics

FLEX Ltd.

Gerresheimer Plastic Packaging (Changzhou) Co., Ltd

Guizhou Chienyeh Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd.

Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material Co., Ltd.

Linuo Glassworks Group

QINGDAO JINTIANDI PLASTIC PACKAGING CO., Ltd.

Sanner Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging Materials (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd. (WEGO)

Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiatian Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

Market Share Analysis:

The top six players in the market collectively hold approximately 35% of the total market share.

Competitive Strategies:

These market leaders are actively engaging in various strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive edge.

Strategies include joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and research initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, Chengdu PUTH Medical obtained accreditation with Registration Certificate for disposable medical masks, medical device production license, and CE declaration of conformity.

Key Capabilities:

Many leading companies possess broad capabilities in healthcare plastic packaging.

For example, Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd. has developed high-quality plastic bottles and containers in various materials (PE, PP, PET, etc.), with capacities ranging from 5 ml to 6,000 ml. They offer a variety of shapes, colors, and caps to cater to both domestic and overseas clients.

Market Volume Analysis:

In addition to market value, the volume of medical plastic packaging serves as a crucial metric for assessing market dynamics. In 2021, the market volume was recorded at 2,840.9 thousand tons, reflecting the substantial consumption of plastic packaging materials in the healthcare sector. This volume is expected to exhibit steady growth in tandem with rising demand for medical products and increased adoption of plastic packaging solutions across various healthcare segments.

Segments Overview: The China medical plastic packaging market is categorized based on plastic type, packaging type, drug type, and end user.

Plastic Type:

PET

PP

LDPE

HDPE

Others

The LDPE segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate of 9.5% during the projected period, while the PP segment dominated the market with over 25% share in 2021.

Packaging Type:

Primary: Vials

Ampoules

Blisters

Caps & Closures

Syringe

Sachet

Bottles

Others Secondary: Cartons

Boxes

Injection Trays Tertiary

The tertiary segment is expected to grow at a rate of 9.3% during the forecast period. In 2021, the primary segment accounted for over 50% market share, with the blisters segment leading at approximately 21%. Additionally, the secondary segment is projected to exceed USD 2,000 million by 2026.

Drug Type:

Oral Drugs

Injectables

Topical

Ocular/Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Devices

Others

The oral drugs segment is anticipated to surpass USD 1,000 million in revenue by 2025, while the nasal segment is expected to grow the fastest at 9.8%. Moreover, the devices segment held the largest market share of over 20% in 2021.

End User:

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

The contract packaging segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 8.8%, while the pharma manufacturing segment is forecasted to present an opportunity worth USD 1,103.1 million during 2021-2027.

Country Overview: The China medical plastic packaging market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by strategic expansions by industry players, ongoing research and development activities, increasing investments in plastic packaging, rising awareness, and a substantial population affected by acute and chronic diseases. The market’s rapid growth is further fueled by the increasing adoption of medical plastic packaging in China.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for China’s medical plastic packaging market is promising, with sustained growth expected in the coming years. Factors such as technological advancements, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness of hygiene and safety standards are anticipated to drive market expansion. Moreover, the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques are likely to reshape the landscape of the medical plastic packaging industry in China.

