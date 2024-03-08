Air Purifier Market Strategic Market Mastery Future-Proofing Your Business in a Changing Landscape

“Air Purifier Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Air Purifier Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing concerns about air quality and the adverse effects of air pollution on health. With rising awareness of the importance of clean air for respiratory health and overall well-being, consumers are increasingly turning to air purifiers to mitigate indoor air pollutants. According to recent data, the market held a value of USD 10,502.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24,249.1 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market volume was estimated at 28,957.3 million units in 2021, projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the anticipated period.

Market Overview:

Air purifiers are devices designed to remove contaminants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from indoor air, improving overall air quality. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, allergies, and concerns about indoor pollutants, including cigarette smoke and volatile chemicals, are driving the demand for air purifiers worldwide. As consumers prioritize health and well-being, the market for air purifiers continues to expand, with a wide range of products catering to different needs and preferences.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising airborne illnesses and rising urban pollution levels. In addition, greater health consciousness is anticipated to support market expansion, along with an improving standard of life and rising disposable income. As a result of the lockdown measures put in place by the governments of many nations in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, sales of household equipment like air purifiers, cleaning appliances, cooking appliances, and water filtration systems have increased. Global sales of air purifiers have surged as a result of growing awareness of healthy living.

In the coming years, a number of variables, including shifting lifestyle preferences, declining indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of air purifiers, are projected to propel market expansion. Air purifiers’ widespread acceptance, however, is anticipated to be constrained by their high adoption and maintenance costs.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the air purifier market, including growing awareness of air pollution’s health impacts, urbanization, industrialization, and changing lifestyles. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of airborne viruses and pathogens, leading to increased demand for air purification solutions. Technological advancements, such as the development of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, activated carbon filters, and advanced sensor technologies, are also driving market growth by enhancing the performance and efficiency of air purifiers.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Applications of Air Purifiers

Hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, theatres, malls, conference centres, and other leisure facilities are among the commercial settings where air purifiers are used. Hotels and restaurants utilise air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA to remove smoke, odour, and airborne particles from the air, enhancing the quality of the air in the spaces. In order to maintain indoor air quality for both patients and staff working in these facilities, allergens, airborne pathogens, and odour are removed from the air using air purifiers in dentistry and medical laboratories, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, animal kennels, clinics, and hospitals. As a result of air purifiers’ capacity to slow the transmission of infectious diseases, their demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic at numerous healthcare institutions throughout the world.

The food and beverage, printing, power generation, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors all employ ir purifiers. Weld smoke, asbestos, construction dust, and other particles that are hazardous to workers and destructive to the environment if not handled are eliminated with the aid of air purifiers. In order to clean up the air inside of homes of pollutants, air purifiers are used. The use of air purifiers in home settings has increased as people are becoming more aware of the dangers that VOCs, smoking particles, and other particulate matter pose to human health. Additionally, individuals have stayed at home as a result of the containment measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the demand for air purifiers in residential applications has increased.

Competitive Landscape:

The global air purifier market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous manufacturers and suppliers vying for market share. Key players in the industry are focused on product innovation, research and development, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are prevalent strategies among market players to expand their product portfolios, enhance distribution networks, and strengthen their market presence globally.

Air Purifier Market: Key Players and Innovations

In the global air purifier market, several key players are leading the way in innovation and market dominance. Here’s a refreshed look at some of the prominent players shaping the industry landscape:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

AGNORA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

China Glass Holdings Limited

PPG Industries, Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

Gulf Glass Industries

Guardian Industries Corp.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

These top ten players collectively hold a significant share of approximately 70% in the market. To maintain their positions and drive further growth, these companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as collaborations and product launches.

Innovations Driving Market Growth:

One notable example of innovation in the industry comes from Panasonic, a renowned producer of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions. In February 2022, Panasonic introduced the WhisperAir Repair spot air purifier. This innovative appliance is a small, ductless ceiling-mount air purifier designed to enhance indoor air quality effortlessly. It requires no maintenance and is simple to install, making it an attractive option for consumers looking to maintain a healthy home environment. The portability of WhisperAir Repair further adds to its appeal, allowing users to enjoy clean air wherever they go.

Market Segmentation:

The air purifier market can be segmented based on technology, type, application, and end-user. Different technologies such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, UV-C germicidal irradiation, and ionizers are used in air purifiers to target specific pollutants and allergens. Moreover, air purifiers are available in various types, including portable, whole-house, and commercial/industrial units, catering to different settings and requirements. Applications for air purifiers span across residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial sectors, addressing diverse air quality concerns.

Air Purifier Market Insights

Types of Air Purifiers:

HEPA Filters Activated Carbon Ionic Filters Cold Catalyst Dehumidifier Ozonizer

The HEPA segment led with over 30% market share in 2021.

Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

The commercial sector is projected to surpass USD 10,502.2 million by 2025.

Regional Analysis:

1. North America 2. Asia Pacific 3. Europe 4. Middle East & Africa 5. South America

Key Highlights:

Asia Pacific: Held the largest market share (>35%) in 2021, generating USD 10,984.3 million with a growth rate of 11.6% over the forecast period. Growth Drivers: Rising product launches contributing to regional expansion. For instance, in January 2022, Panasonic unveiled a floor-standing air purifier equipped with nanoeX technology, enhancing indoor air quality for Australians by filtering pollutants and reducing undesired particles.

Held the largest market share (>35%) in 2021, generating over the forecast period.

Geographically, the air purifier market exhibits varying dynamics across different regions, influenced by factors such as air pollution levels, regulatory policies, economic development, and consumer preferences. While developed regions such as North America and Europe account for significant market share due to high awareness and purchasing power, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid growth driven by urbanization, industrialization, and increasing health consciousness.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the global air purifier market is poised for continued growth, propelled by ongoing urbanization, industrialization, and increasing awareness of the importance of clean air. Technological advancements, regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing air pollution, and the growing adoption of smart home solutions are expected to further drive market expansion. Additionally, the emergence of new airborne health threats and the integration of air purification technologies into HVAC systems present significant growth opportunities for market players. However, challenges such as price sensitivity, consumer education, and environmental sustainability will need to be addressed to sustain long-term market growth and competitiveness.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global air purifier market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global air purifier market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global air purifier market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of air purifier

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of air purifier Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in air purifier tools

The global air purifier market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global air purifier market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global air purifier market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global air purifier market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global air purifier market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global air purifier market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global air purifier market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global air purifier market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

