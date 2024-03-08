Four-Wheeler Tires Market Resilient Futures A Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Wisdom

“Four-Wheeler Tires Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Market for four-wheeler tires has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle ownership, expanding automotive industry, and technological advancements in tire manufacturing. According to recent data, the market was valued at USD 167.59 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 320.76 billion by the year 2030. CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the four-wheeler tires market, including an overview of market dynamics, key drivers of growth, competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional analysis, and future outlook.

The increasing strategic activities of companies fuels the growth rate of the market. For instance, Apollo Tires launched a new product in cross-ply technology for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment in India in April 2021. In addition to that, JK Tire established a cooperation with JBM Auto in April 2021 to supply radial tyres for JBM Auto’s CITYLIFE CNG and ECOLIFE electrified buses. Also, Nokian Tyres PLC announced in March 2021 that it will increase its passenger car tyre production capacity at its Finnish facilities by roughly 30%.

Market Overview:

Four-wheeler tires play a crucial role in ensuring vehicle safety, performance, and comfort, making them an indispensable component of the automotive industry. With the proliferation of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles worldwide, the demand for tires has witnessed significant growth. Moreover, advancements in tire technology, such as the development of eco-friendly and high-performance tires, are further driving market expansion. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, durability, and safety features in tires is fueling market growth, with manufacturers striving to meet evolving consumer demands.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several factors are driving the growth of the four-wheeler tires market, including increasing vehicle sales, expanding automotive fleet size, and rising demand for replacement tires. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety standards and environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of advanced tire technologies, such as low rolling resistance tires and eco-friendly materials. Furthermore, the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles is creating opportunities for tire manufacturers to develop specialized tires to meet the unique requirements of these vehicles.

Growth Influencers:

Government investments in logistics & transportation

As businesses strive to become carbon neutral by 2050, they are using green energy in their tyre manufacturing processes. They are doing this by making investments in green energy, energy-efficient equipment, and zero-carbon products. For instance, the Michelin Group declared in February 2021 that it was trying to have all of its tyres completely sustainable by the year 2050. Michelin collaborated on this with a number of groups, including Axens, IFP Energies Nouvelles, Pyrowave, Carbios, Enviro, and BlackCycle.

Increasing vehicle production

The rising demand and sales of vehicles boosts the growth of the market. For instance, India is another important market in the area. After a rough third quarter, passenger vehicle sales there improved and reached 3,10,294 units in October 2020, up 14.19% from 2,71,737 units in the same month last year. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reports that passenger vehicle sales increased by 4.17% in November 2020 to 2,91,001 units from 2,79,365 units in November 2019. The sales of new car tyres for vehicles in 2020 decreased by 36,439,000, or 17%, year over year, according to the “2020 Domestic Demand for Automobile Tires” report published by the Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association (JATMA). Due to COVID-19’s impact, the first half of 2020 was impacted; nevertheless, demand for new car tyres started to propel soon after.

Competitive Landscape:

The global four-wheeler tires market is highly competitive, characterized by a diverse mix of established players, regional manufacturers, and new entrants. Key market participants are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence. Additionally, investments in research and development initiatives to develop advanced tire technologies, enhance product performance, and improve manufacturing processes are key strategies adopted by leading players in the market.

Key Players:

Aeolus Tyre

Bridgestone

Cheng Shin Rubber

Continental

Cooper Tire

Double Coin

Giti Tire

Goodyear

Hankook

KUMHO TIRE

Linglong Tire

Michelin

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Toyo Tires

Triangle Tire Group

Xingyuan Group

YOKOHAMA

ZC Rubber

Others

Market Share: The top ten players in the market collectively hold approximately 65% market share.

Market Dynamics: The global four-wheeler tires market is characterized by mid-level consolidation, with major producers such as Michelin, Bridgestone, and Pirelli catering to both passenger and commercial vehicle tire needs worldwide. However, in regional markets with high concentration, particularly in Asia including China, India, and Indonesia, domestic tire manufacturers dominate.

Customer Preferences: Automakers and end-users exhibit a preference for products from well-established manufacturers over smaller regional players due to the desire for high-quality and safe tires.

R&D Focus: Major players in the market have significantly increased their research and development (R&D) spending to integrate innovation with performance excellence. This focus has led to the development of high-quality tires suitable for both off-road and on-road applications.

Case Study: For example, Toyo Tires reported that its tire business unit generated 90.1% of the company’s revenue in 2021, highlighting the importance of tire manufacturing in its overall business strategy.

Market Segmentation:

The four-wheeler tires market can be segmented based on tire type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and geography. Tire types include radial tires, bias tires, and tubeless tires, among others, catering to different vehicle applications and performance requirements. Vehicle types encompass passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles, each with distinct tire specifications and usage patterns. Furthermore, distribution channels include OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), aftermarket retailers, and online platforms, catering to diverse consumer preferences and purchasing behaviors.

Segmentation: The global four-wheeler tires market is segmented based on tire type, operation type, application, weight, and distribution channel.

Tire Type:

Radial

Bias

Insight: The radial tire type segment is expected to exceed USD 200 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2030.

Operation Type:

Steer

Drive

Trailer

Insight: The drive segment held over 45% of the market share in 2021.

Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Trucks

Truck

Bus

Off-Road Vehicles

Insight: Passenger cars segment revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 130 billion by 2030.

Weight:

< 50 Kg

50 – 80 Kg

81 – 100 Kg

101 – 150 Kg

150 Kg

Insight: The < 50 kg weight segment dominated with over 60% market share in 2021.

Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Insight: Aftermarket segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview: The global four-wheeler tires market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 40% in 2021, generating USD 75.28 billion in revenue.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the four-wheeler tires market exhibits varying dynamics across different regions, influenced by factors such as economic conditions, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks. Asia Pacific currently dominates the global market, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding automotive production, and increasing disposable incomes. North America and Europe are also significant markets, characterized by high vehicle penetration rates and stringent safety regulations. Emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing rapid growth, fueled by infrastructure development and increasing vehicle sales.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the four-wheeler tires market remains positive, with sustained growth expected over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing vehicle electrification, adoption of autonomous driving technologies, and growing emphasis on sustainable mobility solutions are expected to drive market demand. Moreover, advancements in tire materials, manufacturing processes, and digitalization are anticipated to further enhance product performance, safety, and durability. As such, tire manufacturers are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving consumer needs through innovation, collaboration, and strategic investments in the global four-wheeler tires market.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global four-wheeler tires market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: P rovides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

rovides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global four-wheeler tires market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global four-wheeler tires market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of four-wheeler tires

Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of four-wheeler tires Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in four-wheeler tires tools

Share of 4-wheeler tire in global industry

Tire growth, by volume

Raw material for a tire

The global four-wheeler tires market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global four-wheeler tires market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global four-wheeler tires market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global four-wheeler tires market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global four-wheeler tires market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global four-wheeler tires market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global four-wheeler tires market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global four-wheeler tires market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

