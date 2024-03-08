U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market (CAGR) of 39.3%, Dynamics Demystified Future-Proofing Your Business for Tomorrow

“U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market has emerged as a dynamic segment within the broader vaping industry, fueled by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. With a projected valuation of USD 2,664.9 million by the year 2027, accompanied by a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% from 2022 to 2027, this report aims to provide insights into the factors driving the growth of the market, key trends shaping its landscape, and future projections.

A rising prevalence of cancer cases in the U.S. has been observed in recent years and among them a significant proportion attributed to the smoking. This is leading to increasing adoption of alternative options such as e-cigarettes. Furthermore, approval from the U.S. FDA for e-cigarettes is also augmenting the market adoption and subsequently has been instrumental for the growth of the market during the study period. However, certain stringent government regulation can impact the market significantly.

Market Dynamics:

The proliferation of smart e-cigarettes in the U.S. market can be attributed to several factors. Increasing awareness about the potential health risks associated with traditional smoking has prompted many consumers to seek alternative nicotine delivery systems, driving the demand for e-cigarettes. Additionally, technological innovations, such as smart features like temperature control, Bluetooth connectivity, and customizable settings, have enhanced the appeal of smart e-cigarettes among tech-savvy consumers. Moreover, the convenience and discretion offered by smart e-cigarettes, along with the variety of flavors and nicotine strengths available, have contributed to their popularity among a diverse consumer base.

Growth Influencers:

Smart e-cigarettes as a safer alternative than tobacco cigarette

According to American Cancer Society, the proportion of cancer death due to smoking ranged from 11.7% to 43.0% in U.S. men in 2021. Additionally, it was stated that, this percentage is lower for women population in the U.S. between 5.2%- 31.7%. This is leading to increase the health consciousness among the U.S. population and resulting in the adoption of alternative options such as e-cigarettes. Also, according to a research study by University of Washington in May 2022, it was reported that e-cigarettes have the potential to promote health condition of the smokers. This along with after taste of the flavoured e-cigarettes has significantly improved the adoption rate of e-cigarettes among the youth population in the U.S. in 2021. According to a report by American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021, it was reported that, almost 70% of the youth e-cigarettes users adopted e-cigarettes only due to the flavour. Thus, rising demand and adoption of flavoured e-cigarettes and preference towards e-cigarettes as a preferable alternative for tobacco is boosting the growth of the market during the study period.

Growth Restraints:

Increasing demand and adoption of e-cigarettes has significantly drive the market growth. However, strict regulation by the U.S. government for the control of tobacco and related products use can offer a great hinderance for the market growth. Also, ban of certain e-cigarettes brand can go against the potential of the market growth during the study period.

Key Trends:

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is witnessing several key trends that are reshaping its landscape. One prominent trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities into e-cigarette devices, enabling personalized vaping experiences and enhanced device functionality. Furthermore, the rise of pod-based systems, which offer simplicity and portability, has gained traction among consumers seeking hassle-free vaping solutions. Additionally, the emergence of sleek and stylish designs, coupled with advanced battery technologies, reflects a growing emphasis on aesthetics and performance in the smart e-cigarettes market.

Key Players and Market Share

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is dominated by several major players, with a cumulative market share of approximately 80.8%. Notable companies include:

Pax Labs

DaVinci Vaporizer

Illest Vapes

Joyetech Group

Juul Labs

Storz & Bickel

RELX

Reynolds American Inc. (RJRVC)

Shenzhen IVPS Technology CO. Limited (SmokTech)

VANDY VAPE

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Growth Strategies

These major players employ various growth strategies to maintain their competitive edge:

Mergers and Acquisitions : Companies are actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and diversify their product offerings.

: Companies are actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and diversify their product offerings. Technological Advancements: Emphasis is placed on introducing cutting-edge technology in e-cigarettes, catering to both oil concentrates and flower-based devices. Next-generation technology development remains a key focus for innovation.

Diversification : Companies are diversifying their product portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands and preferences, ensuring a comprehensive range of offerings in the smart e-cigarettes segment.

: Companies are diversifying their product portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands and preferences, ensuring a comprehensive range of offerings in the smart e-cigarettes segment. Strategic Partnerships : Collaboration with other industry players and stakeholders to enhance distribution networks, improve market penetration, and strengthen brand presence.

: Collaboration with other industry players and stakeholders to enhance distribution networks, improve market penetration, and strengthen brand presence. Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to stringent regulatory standards and investing in compliance measures to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding e-cigarettes.

Sales Data:

In 2021, a total of 4,484.0 thousand units of smart e-cigarettes were sold in the U.S., underscoring the significant consumer demand for these products. This robust sales figure not only highlights the growing popularity of smart e-cigarettes but also indicates the market’s potential for further expansion in the coming years.

Type

Screen Equipped

Screenless

The segment featuring e-cigarettes with screens is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) surpassing 50.0% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the provision of crucial information on the e-cigarette screen coupled with its appealing visual aesthetics. On the other hand, the screenless segment also holds a notable market share owing to its cost-effectiveness in comparison to screen-equipped e-cigarettes.

Application

Online

Offline

In 2021, the offline segment dominated the U.S. market, accounting for over 50% of the total market share. This dominance can be attributed to the wide availability of e-cigarette varieties, convenient accessibility, and the presence of numerous off-level brands in physical stores. Conversely, the online segment is poised to witness substantial growth with a significant CAGR, driven by the increasing penetration of domestic brands through e-commerce channels in the U.S.

Future Projections:

Looking ahead, the U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and regulatory developments. With a projected CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2027, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,664.9 million by 2027, signaling lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders. However, challenges such as regulatory uncertainties and concerns surrounding youth vaping remain key considerations for market players navigating this dynamic landscape.

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the U.S. smart e-cigarettes market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the U.S. smart e-cigarettes market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments U.S. Prevalence of Cancer (2021)

The U.S. smart E-cigarettes market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

