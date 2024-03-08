Taiwan aims for 'zero pedestrian deaths' by 2050 with new sidewalk laws

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet has approved a draft of new regulations aimed at improving pedestrian sidewalk safety, hoping to realize its vision of "zero pedestrian deaths" by 2050.

On Thursday (March 7), the Cabinet passed a new draft of guidelines that stipulate the central and local governments must formulate plans for sidewalk safety improvements. In cases where local governments find fixed facilities hindering pedestrian passage, they are required to request improvements, with a maximum fine of NT$150,000 (US$4,700) for non-compliance.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said the government's goal is to reduce pedestrian fatalities by 50% by 2030 and have "zero pedestrian deaths" by 2050, which ties with its overarching goal of zero traffic accident deaths. The Cabinet estimated that 263 km of sidewalk improvements will be implemented from 2024 to 2027.

According to the draft, both central and local governments are responsible for constructing safe, unobstructed, and continuous pedestrian pathways. Responsibilities include the construction, improvement, and maintenance of pedestrian facilities and the creation of safe, unobstructed, and continuous pedestrian pathways.

Annual assessments and the disclosure of implementation effectiveness are required to supervise and assist local governments in improving pedestrian safety.

The draft also mandates that if there are no sidewalks on roads above a certain specified width, local governments must formulate construction plans within a specific timeframe. After obtaining approval, they should prioritize improvements, and conduct reviews at least every four years to accelerate efforts to increase the prevalence of sidewalks.

If pathways are obstructed by public utility facilities, such as mailboxes, fire hydrants, or telecommunication boxes, local governments must coordinate with the users to choose a relocation site.

The draft also says that if the level of a covered or uncovered sidewalk is not aligned with an adjoining section of the walkway, local governments can designate specific sections for reconstruction to bring them all to the same level. If unauthorized changes hindering passage occur after the reconstruction, the owner, user, or administrator of the building will be requested to make improvements within a specified period and failure to comply may result in fines ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$25,000 per violation.

The draft also stipulates local governments can declare designated areas around medical institutions, schools, institutions, and public transportation stations as pedestrian-friendly zones. Opinions will be sought through public meetings to formulate priority improvement measures, including initiatives such as adding sidewalks, strengthening warnings, adding accessible facilities, implementing speed limit signs or markings, and installing speed reduction measures.