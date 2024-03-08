2024 Taipei Rose Festival blooms with over 800 varieties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 5,000 roses are on display at the Taipei Rose Garden as the annual floral extravaganza opened on Friday (March 8).

Known as the largest rose showcase in Taiwan, the Taipei Rose Festival is currently being held in Xinsheng Park until the end of the month. There are over 800 varieties of roses in full bloom in the garden's five display zones.

One of the rarely seen species being showcased is Princess Midori, a species from Japan known for its striking green hue.

In addition to the floral displays, the exhibition features various events, including wedding photography opportunities that promise limited-supply rose-themed mugs. Horticulture enthusiasts are also invited to participate in guided tours to learn tips for growing roses.

Visitors are reminded not to step into the shrubs or ride bicycles in the garden. For more information about the exhibition, interested individuals can visit the Taipei Rose Garden's Facebook page or the Flowers in Taipei website.

2024 Taipei Rose Festival

Location: Xinsheng Park’s Taipei Rose Garden

Address: No. 105, Section 3, Xinsheng North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei

Transportation: MRT Yuanshan or Zhongshan Elementary School stations, with a 10-15 minute walk



Princess Midori, a rose species on display at the 2024 Taipei Rose Festival. (Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office photo)