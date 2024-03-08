White pepper tainted with Sudan Red III found in 9 regions in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An ingredient tainted with Sudan Red III has been found in a brand of white pepper powder distributed to nine counties and cities in Taiwan.

The Taipei City Government Department of Health on Thursday (March 7) announced it had received notification from its counterpart in New Taipei that "green chili powder" imported by Bao Hsin Enterprise Co. had Sudan Red No. 3, a fat-soluble dye classified as a category 3 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Downstream companies registered in Taipei, namely Chen Gee Sheng Corporation and Chiseng Hong Ltd. processed it into "F0108 Premium White Pepper Powder."

It was then distributed in "Silver Label - Original Blend Pepper Powder" under Chen Gee Sheng's "Grandpa Brand" to Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Hualien. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to cease consumption immediately and return it to the original point of purchase.

The Taipei health department said Chen Gee Sheng processed the ingredients into 13,140 boxes, all of which have been sold.

Within Taipei, Chen Gee Sheng distributed it to Chin Sung Marketing. Chen Gee Sheng and Chin Sung Marketing have notified downstream stores to remove the product from shelves.

Chiseng Hong did not provide information on the ingredients used to make the white pepper powder and its distribution on Thursday. The health department requested it to provide the information by 5 p.m. Thursday.

If the information is not provided without valid reasons, it may be considered a violation of Article 47, Sections 11 and 12 of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法). Fines ranging from NT$30,000 (US$950) to NT$300,000 can be imposed for evading, obstructing, or refusing to provide information.