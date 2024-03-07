Ukraine updates: Russia denies attempted strike on Zelenskyy

Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed allegations on Thursday that the Kremlin was targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade in a strike on Odesa a day prior.

Medvedev said if it wanted to target Zelenskyy in an attack, then it would have hit him.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, however, said it was not possible to rule out that the missile strike could have been targeting Zelenskyy or visiting Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He said the attack was only 500 meters (0.3 miles) from their motorcade.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, warning of the threat Russian President Vladimir Putin poses to many of its neighbors, not just Ukraine.

Sandu's comments follow pro-Russian officials in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistra recently urged Russia for "protection."

Here's a look at the latest news pertaining to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, March 7

Russia and Ukraine dispute whether Odesa strike targeted Zelenskyy

Russia said on Thursday that it had not targeted a motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a missile attack on the port of Odesa on Wednesday. The attack took place while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was visiting.

Deputy chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow would have struck its target if that had been the intention.

"Everything here is obvious to everyone. Both that there was no attack on the motorcade in Odesa, and [moreover] that if a target had been set, they would have hit it," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying on the Telegram messaging service.

The comments came after a top diplomatic adviser to Ukraine's president said that it could not be ruled out that the missile attack had been targeting Zelenskyy.

"It really was less than 500 meters from us. What was that?... You cannot exclude it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of foreign guest," Ihor Zhovkva told CNN Live in an interview.

The leaders had been inspecting grain facilities in the Black Sea port city when the attack took place.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had attacked a hangar housing drones and added that "the goal has been achieved."

Port infrastructure has been regularly targeted by Russian attacks which have been on the rise since Moscow pulled out of the UN-brokered grain deal that had allowed safe passage of grain exports from the fertile region by sea.

kb, wd/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Moldova's president: Putin will keep going unless stopped

Moldova's President Maia Sandu on Thursday said that Russia was ramping up efforts to destabilize her country, warning that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine, he would continue presenting a threat to the rest of Europe.

"If the aggressor is not stopped, he will keep going, and the frontline will keep moving closer. Closer to us. Closer to you," Sandu said while visiting French President Emmanuel Macron to sign a defense and cooperation agreement.

"Europe must therefore present a united front. Aggression must be repelled by a strong force," Sandu said.

Macron pledged "unwavering support" as the former Soviet state faces rising tension from pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway Transnistria region.

A little over a week ago, pro-Russian officials there appealed for Moscow's protection.

"France restates its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders," Macron said.

Sweden to become NATO member as PM Kristersson visits US

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday both the White House and the Swedish government confirmed.

"NATO SG Stoltenberg has just informed me that all NATO member states have accepted our accession protocol, and has invited Sweden to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty. Sweden will soon be NATO’s 32nd member," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote online.

Kristersson is in Washington to hand over the final documentation and will join First Lady Jill Biden in the viewing box for US President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address in Washington.

Sweden's accession to NATO ends a long-held policy of neutrality and comes two years after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a move that forced the Nordic state to rethink its national security policy.

Nordic neighbor Finland— which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia — was welcomed into the alliance in April 2023. Both countries remained neutral throughout the Cold War.

