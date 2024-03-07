North America Garage Furniture Market The Unseen Symphony Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observational Research

“North America Garage Furniture Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Garage furniture include organizer, storage shelves, chairs and stools, pit stop furniture among others, used with the purpose to organize, carry, and protect tools to increase productivity in the garage area. Garage furniture is made of different materials including metal, wood, plastics and others, for various application areas. Increasing demand for garage furniture products by automobile industry is expected to result in fuelling the market growth.

North America garage furniture market is a highly fragmented, with the presence of big and small players across various countries. This results in increased competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on geographical expansions & strategic partnerships, in order to increase their client base.

Market Overview

In 2020, the North America garage furniture market was valued at USD 700.9 million. Garage furniture includes cabinets, shelves, workbenches, storage systems, and other accessories designed specifically for garage spaces. The market has witnessed significant demand as homeowners seek to optimize their garage spaces for storage, organization, and recreational activities.

Market Size and Growth

The market is expected to reach USD 816.2 million by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.2% over the forecast period. This steady growth trajectory can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on home renovation and improvement projects, coupled with the rising popularity of DIY (do-it-yourself) culture among homeowners. Additionally, the growing trend of using garage spaces as extended living areas or home offices has boosted the demand for functional and aesthetically pleasing garage furniture solutions.

Growth Influencers

Growing DIY (Do It Yourself) trend on social media

DIY trend on social media is one of the most important factors attribute to the increased demand for garage furniture market in North America. Instagram and YouTube videos are trending among young population. Young population wants to own tool kits and equipment of their own. In order to keep these tools organized and presentable, the demand for garage furniture is growing among young population.

Increased number of independent garages to fuel the market growth

Majority of population take help of independent garages one the warranty of vehicles gets expired. The independent garages offer services with lesser cost as compared to the authorized garages. Due to which, the vehicle owners prefer independent garages for routine maintenances, oil check-ups, among others. Due to increase number of independent garages, the demand for garage furniture is also growing in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, customization, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Major companies operating in the North America garage furniture market include Gladiator GarageWorks (Whirlpool Corporation), ClosetMaid (Emerson Electric Co.), NewAge Products Inc., Husky (The Home Depot), and Rubbermaid, among others. These players are continuously investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative products that cater to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

In the North America garage furniture market, several key players are dominating the industry. These players are actively involved in strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence and cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Below are the key players operating in this market:

Homak Mfg Co Inc

Intro-Tech (Pitstop Furniture)

ATD Tools, Inc.

Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com)

Apex Tool Group (GearWrench)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Dura Ltd.

Cipher Auto Inc.

OMP Group

Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax)

Key Strategies:

These market players are implementing various strategies to strengthen their foothold in the North America garage furniture market, including:

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with other companies to expand their product offerings and reach a wider customer base. Mergers and Acquisitions: Acquiring smaller companies to consolidate their market position and gain access to new technologies and resources. New Product Development: Continuously introducing innovative products to meet the changing demands and preferences of consumers. Innovation: Investing in research and development to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance the functionality and appeal of garage furniture products.

Market Segmentation

The North America garage furniture market can be segmented based on product type, material, distribution channel, and end-user. Common types of garage furniture include cabinets, shelves, workbenches, and storage systems. Materials range from metal and plastic to wood and composite materials. Distribution channels include online retail, specialty stores, home improvement centers, and direct sales. End-users comprise residential and commercial sectors.

Segments Overview

The North America garage furniture market is segmented into product type, material, application, distribution channels, and end-user.

By Product Type

• Storage Solutions (cabinets)

o General Storage

o Drawer Cabinets

o Overhead Storage

o Tall Cabinets

• Shelves & Racks

• Tool Storage

• Work Benches

• Chairs & Stools

• Pit Stop Furniture

On the basis of product type, the tool storage segment is estimated to capture the largest share of more than 32% in the year 2020. Furthermore, storage solutions segment is expected to capture the second largest share of North America garage furniture market.

By Material

• Metal

• Wire

• MDF

• Plastic

• Wood

Based on material, metal segment captured the largest share of North America garage furniture market, in 2020. The segment is forecasted to be valued at a market size of USD 246 Million by 2025. Whereas, plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate, during the forecast period.

By Application

• Heavy Duty

• General

On the basis of application, general segmented is estimated to dominate the market in the 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channels

• Direct Sales (B2B)

• Wholesale Distributors

• Retail Stores

• E-commerce

On the basis of distribution channels, e-commerce segment is estimated to dominate the market, with a share of more than 30% in 2020.

By End-user

• Residential

• Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages

o Automotive Dealerships

o General Service Garages

• Automotive OEMs

Based on end user segment, the residential segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of around 90% in the year 2020. Increased DIY is one of the most important factors attribute to the dominance of residential segment.

Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the North America garage furniture market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America garage furniture market in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Presence of world's biggest automotive market is one of the most important factors attributed to this dominance

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the North America garage furniture market is segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States dominates the market, accounting for the majority of the revenue share, owing to factors such as higher homeownership rates, larger garage spaces in residential properties, and greater spending on home improvement projects. However, Canada and Mexico also present lucrative opportunities for market growth, fueled by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the North America garage furniture market presents significant growth opportunities, it also faces challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices, regulatory constraints, and the impact of economic downturns. However, the market is poised for growth, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, the growing popularity of home improvement projects, and the rising trend of multifunctional garage spaces.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The North America garage furniture market report offers insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The North America garage furniture market `report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the North America garage furniture market`?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the North America garage furniture market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the North America garage furniture market?

• What are the technology trends in the North America garage furniture market?

• What strategies are considered favourable for entering the North America garage furniture market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

