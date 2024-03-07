Automated Guided Vehicle Market Consumer Diaries Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Narratives

“Automated Guided Vehicle Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in automation technologies across various industries. AGVs play a crucial role in material handling and logistics operations, offering enhanced efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the AGV market, covering market size, growth trends, drivers, challenges, and future projections.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the Automated Guided Vehicle Market value of USD 2,931.8 million. AGVs are utilized in industries such as manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, automotive, and e-commerce for tasks such as material transportation, inventory management, and order fulfillment. The market is forecasted to reach USD 5,519.1 million by 2027, with a projected growth rate of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Automated guided vehicles are wheel-based and computer-controlled load carriers, which can travel on a facility’s floor without an onboard driver or operator. A combination of sensor-based guidance systems and software directs their movement. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing demand for automation in materials across the handling processes in various industries. Furthermore, the advanced material technology coupled with the growing demand for AGV from the retail sector is also expected to boost market growth.

The high installation, maintenance, and switching costs are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Due to these high costs, manufacturers are likely to not choose the automated guided vehicles, which restrain the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the automated guided vehicles market faced huge losses due to the closure of manufacturing facilities and low or negligible demand from the end-users in the industry.

Market Size and Growth:

The market volume of AGVs in 2020 was approximately 109,400 units. This volume is expected to grow at a rate of 9.5% annually, reaching new heights by 2027. The growth of the AGV market can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistics, demand for efficient and flexible material handling solutions, and advancements in sensor and navigation technologies.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for automated guided vehicles from the retail sector

The e-commerce industry globally is growing at a fast pace, especially in areas such as online retailing combined with high urban density and elevated customer expectations for shorter delivery times. Due to the increasing customer demands, retail companies and manufacturers are shifting to novel material handling and automated solutions. Automated guided vehicles ease the rising pressure faced by online retailers for shipping customer orders efficiently with reduced fulfillment costs. This is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market.

Increasing demand for automation in material across handling processes in various industries

The increasing need for high efficiency in healthcare, automotive, food & beverages, and e-commerce industries, among others is boosting the demand for automated guided vehicles. Industrial facilities benefit from the AGV-enabled automation, which can meet the requirements related to the reduction of production time and improving the material handling capacity. It also is likely to reduce the chances of human errors and enhance the safety of individuals, while ensuring production volumes and also increasing repeatability and accuracy. Using automated guided vehicles also allows for computerized control of receiving assembled parts, just in time delivery of raw materials, and also the accurate tracking of shipped goods. Therefore, this is increasing the demand for automation in materials across handling processes in various industries, hence fuelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players competing based on product innovation, pricing strategies, and market presence. Major companies operating in the market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., KION Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Dematic (KION Group), and Swisslog Holding AG, among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to enhance AGV capabilities, such as autonomous navigation, safety features, and integration with other automation systems.

Key Players: The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including:

Balyo

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Kuka AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

E&K Automation GmbH

Elettric80 S.p.A.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Invia Robotics, Inc.

KMH Fleet Solutions

Kollmorgen

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Scott

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Toyota Industries Corporation

Market Dynamics: The cumulative market share of the top five players in the AGV market is approximately 57%. These companies are actively engaged in various strategies to enhance their market presence, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and the launch of new products.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, Balyo inaugurated its new logistics distribution center in Moissy-Cramayel, South-East Paris, aimed at pursuing technological innovations at its highest capacity.

Market Segmentation:

The AGV market can be segmented based on type, navigation technology, application, end-user industry, and geography. Common types of AGVs include tow vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, and assembly line vehicles. Navigation technologies used in AGVs include laser guidance, magnetic guidance, vision guidance, and inertial guidance. AGVs find applications in material transportation, palletizing, assembly, packaging, and inspection, among others.

Segments Overview:

The global automated guided vehicle market is segmented into product type, battery type, navigation technology, application, and end-user industry.

By Product Type,

• Tow Vehicles

• Unit Load Carriers

• Pallet Trucks

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Forklift Vehicles

• Others

The tow vehicles segment held the largest share of more than 25%, owing to its highest productivity, as compared to the other types. The forklift vehicles are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to 11.4%. The unit load carriers are also expected to register considerable growth.

By Battery Type,

• Lead Battery

• Lithium-Ion Battery

• Nickel-based Battery

• Others

The lead battery segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its low cost as compared to the other battery types. The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of more than 19%, as they support, the high-power charge and discharge.

By Navigation Technology,

• Laser Guidance

• Magnetic Guidance

• Inductive Guidance

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Vision Guidance

• Others

The laser guidance segment held the largest market share owing to its scalability, accuracy, and flexibility. The magnetic guidance segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its flexible structure.

By Application,

• Logistics and Warehousing

o Transportation

o Cold Storage

o Wholesale & Distribution

o Others

• Assembly

• Packaging

• Trailer Loading and Unloading

• Raw Material Handling

• Others

The assembly segment held the largest market share of about 20% owing to its application in the movement of various components, such as containers, transporting goods, pallets, and empty bottles, among others, from the end of the production line to the storage and further. The raw material handling segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of more than 12% during the forecast period.

By End-User Industry

• Manufacturing Sector

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Pharmaceuticals

o FMCG

o Others

• Wholesale, Distribution and Other Sectors

o E-commerce

o Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores

o Grocery Stores

• Hotels and Restaurants

The manufacturing sector is likely to hold the largest market share owing to the rising demand for AGVs in the electronics, automotive, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals industries. Within, the manufacturing sector the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.8%.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 37% in the global market the rising demand for material handling equipment is the manufacturing industry. The growing adoption of automation technologies by warehouse owners to optimize operations is also expected to fuel the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee the fastest growth rate owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverages industries in the region.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the AGV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and investments in automation technologies. However, North America and Europe are also significant contributors to market growth, owing to the adoption of AGVs in industries such as automotive, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The AGV market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, integration complexities, and concerns regarding cybersecurity and data privacy. However, the market also presents opportunities for growth, including the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots), expansion into emerging markets, and customization of AGV solutions to meet specific industry requirements.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS113

