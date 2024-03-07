Alexa
AmCham throws its support behind US bill for spending on Taiwan’s defense

American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan believes bill would bolster regional security

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/07 20:43
AmCham Taiwan logo. (AmCham Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan said in a statement Thursday (March 7) that it “fervently” supports a bill to provide defense support to Taiwan, Ukraine, and Israel.

The bill known as “H.R. 7372” is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives. AmCham urged members of Congress to pass the legislation, which has proven controversial.

In addition to seeking around US$66.32 billion (NT$2 trillion) in funding over a year to the three nations, the bill would mean the immediate detention and expulsion of illegal immigrants crossing U.S. borders, if passed.

AmCham Chair Dan Silver was quoted as saying the bill is necessary to bolster Taiwan’s security, deter Chinese aggression, and maintain stability in the region.

"Delaying or weakening this vital legislation puts Taiwan in a more vulnerable position, jeopardizing the security and economic well-being of one of the United States’ most important trade partners," Silver commented.

AmCham noted that failure to pass the bill could have a “domino effect” of “emboldening aggression” in the East, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It would also raise the issue of whether the U.S. could be relied on for support by democracies worldwide.

"The United States has a longstanding partnership with Taiwan, and we remain confident that sustained peace and economic opportunity are best achieved when we live up to our historical values and reinforce our principles-based leadership," said Silver.
American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan
ukraine
israel
H.R. 7372
congress
AmCham Chair Dan Silver
Taiwan Strait

