Over 60 bulldogs abandoned at Taiwan dog breeding farm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dog breeding farm in Yilan County's Zhuangwei Township was discovered to have 67 abandoned bulldogs, the Yilan County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center reported on Wednesday (March 6).

The agency said that residents near the farm had complained about the issue on Feb. 2, per CNA. They said the dogs had been barking nonstop for several days and there was a foul odor.

The owner told the agency they could no longer feed the dogs due to debt issues and had therefore abandoned the farm, reported Liberty Times.

The agency investigated and found the dogs in challenging surroundings. Five of the 67 dogs had died and a further 12 later passed away due to malnutrition or illness.

The remaining dogs were spayed or neutered. Of these, 25 were given to private organizations for shelter and the other 25 stayed with the agency.

The agency revoked the farm’s business license and will fine the owner NT$30,000 (US$952), by the Animal Protection Act.