Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market (CAGR) of 15.3%, Segmentation Strategies Unveiled Mastering the Importance of Market Segmentation

"Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market" research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market's trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards convenient and high-quality coffee options. In 2020, the market held a value of USD 983.6 million, indicating a robust foundation for growth. This report delves into the various factors influencing the market, its current status, future projections, and implications for stakeholders.

Direct-to-consumer coffee companies, connect the local coffee roasters directly with their consumers. The direct-to-consumer coffee market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing demand for the single-serve coffee brewing system and surge in demand for certified coffee products. However, rising awareness regarding the detrimental effects of caffeine on human health is likely to restrain the market growth. Manufacturers reported a positive impact of the COVID-19 on the direct-to-consumer coffee market, as the local brewers would directly deliver the coffee to the rising remote workforce.

Introduction:

The Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market refers to the distribution of coffee products directly to end consumers, bypassing traditional retail channels. This model offers advantages such as greater control over product quality, enhanced customer engagement, and the ability to cater to specific preferences. With the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer behavior, the direct-to-consumer coffee market has emerged as a lucrative segment within the broader coffee industry.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market reached a value of USD 983.6 million. This significant valuation underscores the market’s importance and potential for further expansion. Key drivers of market growth include increasing consumer demand for premium and specialty coffee, convenience-driven purchasing behavior, and the proliferation of online retail channels. Additionally, factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and lifestyle changes contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Market Dynamics:

The market is estimated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period, signaling robust growth prospects. By the year 2027, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 2,722.3 million, reflecting substantial growth opportunities for industry participants. Furthermore, the estimated market volume is expected to reach 139.03 kilo tons by 2027, highlighting the increasing consumption of direct-to-consumer coffee products globally.

Competitive Landscape:

The global direct-to-consumer coffee market is characterized by intense competition among key players vying for market share. Major companies operating in the market include Blue Bottle Coffee Company, Trade Coffee Co., La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and Mistobox, among others. These companies compete based on product quality, pricing strategies, branding, and distribution channels. Additionally, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovation play a crucial role in sustaining competitive advantage in the dynamic market landscape.

Key Players:

Bean Box

Blue Bottle

Craft Coffee

Gevalia

La Colombe Coffee

Nestle

Pact Coffee

Peet’s Coffee

Spinn Coffee

Sudden Coffee

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL)

Tandem Coffee

Vega Coffee

Yes Plz Coffee

The top 4 players in the global direct-to-consumer coffee market collectively hold a market share of approximately 57%. These key players are actively involved in various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for the single-serve coffee brewing system

The single-serve coffee brewing systems are experiencing heavy demand owing to the high quality of coffee they offer. The efficiency and availability of diverse choices are also expected to boost market growth. According to a report by Statista, as of December 2020, around 40% of people in the U.S. own single-cup brewing systems. Furthermore, the rising popularity of certain single-serve coffee brewing system brands is also anticipated to boost market growth. These brands include Keurig K-Elite, Black+Decker Single Serve Coffee Maker, Keurig K-Duo Plus, Breville-Nespresso USA VertuoPlus, AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker, Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Brewer, Jura E8 Automatic Coffee Machine, and Keurig K-Café, among others. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for the single-serve coffee brewing system, hence fuelling the market growth.

A surge in demand for certified coffee products

Certified coffee products are usually well-known brands, whose coffee is known to be of the best quality and is also preferred. The demand for certified coffee is surging, especially in mature markets, such as the U.S., Japan, and the European Union. It is also sold at high retail prices in these markets. Moreover, demand for these certified coffees is also rising in urban areas of emerging nations, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico. Hence, a surge in demand for certified coffee products is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Peet’s Coffee introduced the Carbon Neutral Series Coffee subscription, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. This initiative involves a partnership with Enveritas, a global sustainability non-profit organization focused on supporting coffee farmers.

Strategic Initiatives:

Partnerships: Companies are forming strategic alliances with organizations to enhance their sustainability efforts and expand their market reach.

New Product Launches: Introduction of innovative products and subscription services to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Mergers & Acquisitions: Companies are actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their position in the market and gain access to new markets and technologies.

Segments Overview:

The global direct-to-consumer coffee market is segmented based on product, packaging, subscription model, distribution channel, and end-user

By Product,

• Coffee Pod and Capsules

• Soluble or Instant Coffee

• Whole Beans

• Ready-to-Drink

The coffee pods and capsules segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 44% owing to their high demand. The soluble or instant coffee segment is expected to surpass the whole beans segment’s volume in 2021 and is also expected to become the second-largest contributing segment in terms of volume. Also, the ready-to-drink segment’s volume is anticipated to surpass around 70-kilo tons by 2027.

By Packaging,

• Jars

• Pouches/Sachets

• Capsules/Pods

• Ready to Drink (RTD)

The pouches/sachets segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 16.1% owing to its high adoption due to convenient use. The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in terms of volume over the forecast period, with a market volume of 28.21-kilo tons in 2020.

By Subscription Model,

• Replenish

• Access

• Curation

The replenish segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to their high demand, while the curation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel,

• Online (Company/Brand Websites)

• Offline (Specialty Stores/Brand Stores)

The online segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce websites for ordering such consumer goods products. The offline segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to their high preference, especially in developing nations.

By End User,

• Commercial

o Coffee Shops and Restaurants

o Offices

o Education Institutes

o Aviation & Transportation

o Other Commercial Places

• Residential

The residential segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for direct-to-consumer coffee products by people working from home during the pandemic. On the other hand, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and within, the commercial segment, the offices’ segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global direct-to-consumer coffee market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the direct-to-consumer coffee market spans various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. While North America and Europe currently dominate the market due to higher coffee consumption rates and a strong culture of specialty coffee, emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities. Factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the adoption of e-commerce platforms contribute to market expansion across regions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Direct-to-consumer coffee market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Direct-to-consumer coffee market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Direct-to-consumer coffee market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Direct-to-consumer coffee Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

