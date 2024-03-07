Infant Food Market Navigating Niches Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation

“Infant Food Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Infant food is specialty nutrition designed preferably for infants under age 12 months. The infant food is inherently made soft for easy consumption and is available in several varieties and flavors. The rising awareness about importance of nutrition among parents, growing personal disposable income, and increasing number of working women are major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growth in e-commerce industry in developing economies is giving a push to the sales of infant food through online channels.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing acceptability for quality baby food products in developing nations is anticipated to encourage the consumers to opt for infant food products. Further, the new product developments and product launches is expected to support the market growth in coming years. For instance, in December 2020, Abbott Nutrition launched Similac line Pro-Advance. This infant formula includes 2’-FL HMO prebiotic added for infant immune support.

Market Overview

In 2020, the Infant Food Market recorded a substantial market value of USD 74,087.3 billion. This market encompasses various products such as infant formula, baby cereals, baby snacks, and other complementary foods designed to meet the dietary requirements of infants and toddlers. With increasing awareness regarding nutrition and health among parents worldwide, the demand for high-quality infant food products has witnessed significant growth.

Market Size and Growth

The market is poised for robust growth, with a projected value of USD 114,241.5 billion by the year 2027. This growth trajectory corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the assessment period. Factors contributing to this growth include rising disposable incomes, urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the growing trend of dual-income households, which drive the demand for convenient and nutritious infant food products.

Competitive Landscape

The Infant Food Market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including multinational corporations and regional manufacturers. Major companies operating in the market include Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company. These companies compete based on product innovation, quality, pricing strategies, and brand reputation, continually striving to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Key Players:

Abbott (Abbott Nutrition)

Babylicious Ltd.

Babynat

Beech Nut Nutrition Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bubs Organic, LLC

DANONE

Dutch LadyMilk Industries Bhd

Earth’s Best (The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

Ella’s Kitchen

FASSKA

H.J. Heinz Company

Hero Baby

HiPP

Little Dish

Nestle SA

Nutricia

Plasmon

Perrigo Company plc

SMA Nutrition

Sprout Foods, Inc.

Want Want Group Leisure Foods Ltd.

Strategies:

Partnerships

New Product Launches

Merger & Acquisitions

Recent Developments:

In June 2018, SMA Nutrition launched SMA Organic Follow-on Milk and SMA Organic Growing Up Milk in the UK, demonstrating a commitment to expanding their product offerings and catering to evolving consumer preferences in the market.

Market Presence:

These market players are actively involved in strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive positions in the global infant food market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing working women population coupled with increase in demand for ready to use baby food

In the recent years, the participation of women in workforce has increased significantly. According to the Report “The rise and rise of women’s employment in the UK” published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the share of working-age mothers increased to 72% in 2015 from 50% in the year 1975. The growing number of working women with limited time to focus on the nutritional needs of their babies has led to an increase in demand for ready to use baby foods. In addition, the growing incidence of lactation issues in mothers is also supporting adoption of packaged baby food products. Moreover, in some cases specially in developed economies, mothers voluntarily prefer to infant foods instead of breast feeding, which further increases the demand for market products.

Rising demand in developing economies

The ever-increasing population in countries such as India, China, Indonesia and growing urbanization has provided favorable conditions for market growth. The growing retail sector in the developing countries also supports the growth of the market. In addition, rising disposable income in developing nations is expected to support market growth. According to the data published by CEIC Data, the gross disposable income data of Indian households increased from 119.56 INR Millions in 2017 to 131.52 INR Million in 2018. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand, several leading market companies have increased their focus on developing nations with an aim to increase their market share.

Increasing R&D Activities

Market players are increasing their investment on research and development of innovative products. This factor is anticipated to boost global infant food market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Bobbie, a company based in San Francisco raised USD 15 million in Series A funding to develop its baby formula. Further, in the year 2019, Nestle SA opened a research center in Ireland for developing milk-based infant products and maternal nutrition products.

Increasing in demand for home made baby food

The concerns related to the ingredients used in packaged baby food is increasing among the parents. In the recent years, several cases of toxic elements detected in baby foods were notified. In addition, the high price of baby food products has hampered their adoption among middle income groups. These factors are responsible for growing demand for home made baby food. However, market players are focused on running campaigns to ensure consumer about the safety of their products.

Market Segmentation

The infant food market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product types include infant formula, baby cereals, baby snacks, and other complementary foods. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and pharmacies. Geographically, the market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, each with unique market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Segments Overview:

The global infant market is segmented into product type, ingredients, category, and distribution channel.

By product type

• Bottled Baby Food

• Baby Food Cereals

• Baby Food Snacks

• Baby Food Soup

• Frozen Baby Food

• Ready To Feed Baby Food

The baby food cereals segment accounts for largest share of more than 24% and the bottled baby food segment accounts for second largest share in the product type segment. The growing awareness among parents about several health benefits of feeding baby foods is one of the major factors supporting the market growth of the segment.

By ingredients,

• Cereals

• Fruits

• Meat Products

• Milk Products

• Vegetables

The milk products segment accounts for the largest share, followed by cereals segment. The rise in medical issues related to breast feeding in women is a key factor for the growth of milk products segment.

By category,

• Organic

• Conventional

The organic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment on the basis of category. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing inclination of parents towards organic infant foods, which has resulted in increased focus of market players in developing organic products.

By Distribution Channel,

• Offline Channel

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Drugstores/ Pharmacies

• Conventional Channel

The offline segment accounts for largest share in the distribution channel segment. Hypermarkets and supermarket are commonly preferred offline channels, as consumer variety of products under one roof. In the U.S., baby food products are majorly sold through stores such as Target and Walmart.

The online segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the rise in e-commerce sector in the developing countries.

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the global infant food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia pacific region accounts for the largest market share of more than 40% in the global market. The growth in number of working parents in the region has led to increased demand for precooked infant food products. In addition, increased focus of market players in developing countries such as India and china supports the market growth in this region. For instance, in May 2021, Nestlé invested in baby food production in China. The company set up production for pouched baby food products.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global infant food market, driven by factors such as a large population base, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes in countries like China, India, and Indonesia. North America and Europe also hold significant market shares, supported by stringent regulatory frameworks ensuring product safety and quality standards. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Latin America and Africa present untapped opportunities for market expansion, fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of infant nutrition.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the infant food market exhibits promising growth prospects, it also faces challenges such as regulatory complexities, concerns regarding product safety and quality, and competition from homemade and organic alternatives. However, these challenges present opportunities for market players to innovate and diversify their product portfolios, invest in research and development, and forge strategic partnerships to address emerging consumer needs and regulatory demands.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS102

