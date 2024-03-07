India Bearings Market Audience Alchemy Transforming Strategies to Identify and Target Your Market

“India Bearings Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The India bearings market is a vital component of the country’s industrial landscape, serving diverse sectors such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and construction. Bearings are essential for facilitating smooth rotational or linear movement in machinery, thus playing a critical role in ensuring operational efficiency across industries. This report delves into the dynamics of the India bearings market, offering insights into its current state, growth prospects, challenges, and opportunities.

Growing use of bearings in motors coupled with the demand for automotive electrification and government initiatives to support the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars are anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, bearings are used in all kinds of machines and equipment, such as household appliances, aerospace & defence equipment, farm machines, and automobile parts, among others. These wide range of applications is also estimated to boost market growth. Despite the driving factors the climactic uncertainties, high initial investments, and potential job loss are estimated to hinder the market growth.

Market Overview

In 2021, the India bearings market achieved a market value of USD 1,772.58 million. Bearings are indispensable components used in various applications, including automobiles, industrial machinery, and power transmission systems. The market’s value is projected to witness robust growth, reaching USD 3,374.39 million by 2027. This growth trajectory signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period, highlighting the market’s significant expansion potential.

Growth Influencers:

Growing use of bearing in motors and the demand of automotive electrification

Modern automotive, such as the cars, are focused towards achieving a better total cost of ownership, maximum vehicle uptime, as well as utilization. Bearings constitute to one of the most important components for the enhancing the performance of all the rotating parts. They also assist in in achieving lower system noise. Also, the modern bearings are far more refined as well as technologically advanced as compared to the traditional bearings. There use in the manufacturing of modern powertrains, which are fuel-efficient as well as lead to lesser emissions is rapidly increasing. Hence, growing use of bearing in motors and the demand of automotive electrification is expected to boost the market growth.

Government initiatives to drive the manufacturing industry

Indian government has supportive policies and regulations for ensuring manufacturing of safe products. For instance, the regulatory framework in the country is supported by 3 government institutions ? the Bureau of Indian Standards, the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. India also has supportive policies, such as the National Capital Goods Policy 2016 and the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009, among others. Such policies and institutions help in setting standards & compliance on health, safety, & environment. Furthermore, they also help to increase domestic production, promote exports, mandatory standardization of machines & equipment by adopting ISO, technology improvement, reduce sub-standard imports through standardization, and skill development. All these factors support the manufacturing sector, hence boosting the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Several factors drive the growth of the India bearings market. These include:

Industrial Expansion: India's rapid industrialization and infrastructure development projects drive the demand for bearings, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation.

India’s rapid industrialization and infrastructure development projects drive the demand for bearings, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation. Automotive Sector Growth: The automotive industry is a major consumer of bearings, with increasing vehicle production and technological advancements fueling market demand.

Rising Demand for Heavy Machinery: The demand for heavy machinery in sectors like mining, agriculture, and construction amplifies the need for durable and high-performance bearings.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in bearing materials, designs, and lubrication technologies enhance product performance, reliability, and lifespan, further stimulating market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The India bearings market is characterized by the presence of both domestic and international players competing based on product quality, pricing, and distribution networks. Major companies operating in the market include SKF India Limited, Timken India Limited, Schaeffler India Limited, NTN Corporation, and FAG Bearings India Limited. These companies continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative bearing solutions and maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Key Players:

SKF

Schaeffler India Limited

Timken India Ltd.

THB Bearings Co. Ltd

NRB Bearings Limited

National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI)

Menon Bearings Ltd

ISB Industries Private Limited

JTEKT India Limited

NTN Corporation

Other Major Players

Market Share: The top 5 players in the India bearings market collectively hold approximately 70% of the market share.

Strategic Initiatives: These key players are actively involved in strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive edge, including:

Partnerships

Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Launches

Example of Strategic Initiative: In November 2021, SKF took a significant step to enhance the product life and performance of its mounted tapered roller bearing. The company achieved this by introducing a superior seal, resulting in the creation of a new product capable of surviving contaminated environments for over 600 hours. This duration is ten times longer than any similar product offered by its competitors.

Market Segmentation

The India bearings market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user industry. Common types of bearings include ball bearings, roller bearings, and plain bearings, each catering to specific operational requirements. Applications span across automotive components, industrial machinery, aerospace equipment, and consumer electronics. End-user industries driving market demand include automotive manufacturing, machinery production, and infrastructure development.

Segments: The India bearings market is segmented based on product, size, material, and application.

Product Segment:

Ball Bearings Deep Groove Ball Bearings Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Angular-Contact Ball Bearings Thrust Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings Tapered Roller Bearings Spherical Roller Bearings Cylindrical Roller Bearings Needle Roller Bearings

Mounted Bearings

Linear Bearings

Slide Bearings

Jewel Bearings

Frictionless Bearings

Key Insights:

Roller bearings segment held over 40% market share in 2021 due to high-speed rotation capability and precision.

share in 2021 due to high-speed rotation capability and precision. Needle roller bearings within the roller bearings segment expected to witness 13.2% growth rate, driven by increasing demand across various industries.

Deep groove ball bearings held around 40% market share in 2021 due to minimal surface contact and friction reduction.

Size Segment:

30 to 40 mm

41 to 50 mm

51 to 60 mm

61 to 70 mm

70 mm and above

Key Insights:

30 to 40 mm segment held largest market share (about 11%) due to rising demand in various industrial applications.

41 to 50 mm segment estimated to offer market opportunity of over USD 370 million during 2021-2027, driven by automotive sector usage.

Material Segment:

Specialty Steel Alloys

Plastic

Ceramics

Key Insights:

Specialty steel alloys segment expected to reach market size of about USD 3,000 million by 2027 due to extensive current usage in bearing manufacturing.

Application Segment:

Automotive

Industrial Aerospace Agriculture Machine Tools Mining Railways Others



Key Insights:

Automotive segment holds over 45% market share in 2021, driven by growth in automotive industry and diverse bearing usage.

driven by growth in automotive industry and diverse bearing usage. Agriculture sector within industrial segment witnesses fastest growth rate of around 12.9% during forecast period due to increasing machinery usage.

Machine tools segment holds largest market share of around 28% owing to demand in aerospace industry and high precision bearing adoption.

Regional Analysis

The market for bearings in India exhibits regional variations, with key regions including North India, South India, East India, and West India. Each region has its industrial strengths and preferences, influencing the demand for bearings. Factors such as manufacturing clusters, infrastructure development projects, and investment inflows contribute to regional market dynamics.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth prospects, the India bearings market faces challenges such as intense competition, pricing pressures, and counterfeit products. However, opportunities abound, including technological advancements, expanding application areas, and initiatives to enhance manufacturing capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

