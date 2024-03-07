Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Insightful Chronicles Maximizing the Value of Observational Research in Consumer Behavior

“Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market witnessed significant growth in 2021, with a valuation of USD 14,970.12 million. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, challenges, and growth opportunities for the period from 2022 to 2030. It explores the factors driving market growth and projects future trends in the industry. Machine vision enables a robot for seeing what it is doing. The term vision-guided robots is collectively used for machine vision and image processing systems used for position detection as well as inspection with industrial robots. Growing need for quality inspection as well as automation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications in automotive vertical is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, surging risk of cyber-attacks on industrial machine robots and devices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of standardization coupled with the high cost of vision robots is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Market Overview:

Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics play a crucial role in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and logistics, among others. These technologies enable automated inspection, guidance, and control processes, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. The market’s value stood at USD 14,970.12 million in 2021, with around 188,907 units of Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robots sold.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing applications in automotive vertical

In the automotive domain, machine vision and vision robotics have various applications, including inspections and robotic guidance. They use embedded vision sensors to find objects in 2- or 3-dimensional space and adjust paths for object positions, robots utilize machine vision for far better accuracy in critical activities. These include auto racking, bin picking, and positioning of part for assembly. Hence, increasing applications in automotive vertical are estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to reach USD 29,705.23 million by the year 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% over the projected period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of automation solutions, advancements in machine vision technologies, and the growing demand for robotics in various industries. Additionally, factors such as the need for quality inspection, improved operational efficiency, and labor cost reduction contribute to the market’s expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market are highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain a competitive edge. Major companies operating in the market include Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced solutions and cater to evolving customer needs.

Key Players:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

ISRA Vision AG

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Eastman Kodak Company

OMRON Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Hexagon AB

Qualcomm Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Share: The cumulative market share of the top 10 major players exceeds 65%.

Strategies: Market players are employing various strategies to strengthen their market presence, including:

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Examples of Recent Moves:

In December 2021, Basler acquired DATVISION and IOVIS. DATVISION, based in Korea, specializes in distributing machine vision components and solutions to industries such as electronics and semiconductors. IOVIS, also based in South Korea, markets a wide range of vision components from various manufacturers.

Market Segmentation:

The Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market can be segmented based on technology, component, application, end-user industry, and geography. Technologies include 2D and 3D vision systems, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Components encompass cameras, sensors, processors, and software solutions. Applications range from inspection and measurement to guidance and tracking. Major end-user industries include automotive manufacturing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage.

Segments Overview:

Component:

Hardware Lighting System Optical System (Camera & Lenses) Sensors Infrared Detectors Industrial X Rays Others

Software On-Premise Cloud-Based

Services Maintenance & Support Consulting & Training



The hardware segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35%, driven by technological advancements in sensors and infrared detectors. The sensors segment is expected to exceed a market value of USD 2,000 million by 2028 and reach approximately USD 2,593.4 million by 2030. In the software segment, the cloud-based sub-segment is expected to grow at a rate of around 9.43%.

Platform:

PC Based

Camera Based Vision System

Vision Guided Robotics

The vision guided robotics segment is forecasted to surpass a volume of around 100,000 units by 2030 due to increasing demand. The camera-based vision system segment’s market size is estimated to be approximately 39% of the PC-based market size by 2021 and expected to reach up to 48% by 2030.

Type:

1D Vision System

2D Vision System Area Scan Line Scan

3D Vision System

The 2D vision system segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 51%, primarily driven by high adoption in automotive applications. Within this segment, the line scan sub-segment is expected to grow at a rate of 8.34%.

Application:

Positioning/Guidance/Location

Identification

Inspection & Verification

Gauging/Measurement

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Others

The gauging/measurement segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 25%, driven by demand for vision robotics. The material handling segment’s volume is anticipated to exceed around 35,000 units by 2029 due to technological advancements. The assembling and disassembling segment is estimated to grow at a rate of 9.55% in terms of volume.

Automotive:

Positioning/Guidance/Location

Identification

Inspection & Verification

Gauging/Measurement

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Others

Within the automotive segment, the identification sub-segment is estimated to account for approximately 29.9% of the overall segment’s market share. The food and beverages segment’s volume is expected to reach around 33,509 units by 2030 with a growth rate of 8.23%, driven by the rapidly growing industry. The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is forecasted to witness a growth rate of around 7.41% due to increasing automation adoption.

Regional Overview:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36%, driven by increasing robot usage and the presence of market players. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, driven by adoption in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of market share, driven by the presence of established industries, technological advancements, and government initiatives promoting automation. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to rapid industrialization, increasing investments in automation, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

