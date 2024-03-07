Used and Refurbished Robots Market The Art of Observation Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior

“Used and Refurbished Robots Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global market for Used and Refurbished Robots Market has been witnessing substantial growth in recent years. Robots play a vital role in various industries, offering automation solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the used and refurbished robots market, encompassing market size, growth trends, drivers, challenges, and future projections.

The refurbished and used robots offer end users an end-to-end solution of usage for all automation needs at the most competitive prices. The industry is witnessing a substantial growth due to the elements such as the tremendous growth in industrial automation, coupled with the price benefits of used and refurbished robots over the new industrial robot counterparts.

Market Overview

In 2020, the global market for used and refurbished robots was valued at USD 1,581.5 million. These robots, often acquired from previous deployments or returned from lease agreements, offer cost-effective alternatives to new robots without compromising on performance. The market is expected to reach USD 3,618.9 million by 2028, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume was projected to be 51,445 units in 2020, reflecting the significant demand for these refurbished automation solutions.

The used and refurbished robots are generally dis-assembled, scrutinized, and further tested in order to find any replacement of electrical or mechanical components. The robot is then reassembled back to its original state. In many cases, the refurbished and used robots are fortified with different additional mechanisms and devices, such as GPS, vision system, and advanced sensors, among others. The wide applications and usage of these robots aid in the growth of the used and refurbished robots market in the near future.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the used and refurbished robots market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the cost-effectiveness of these robots compared to new ones appeals to budget-conscious industries, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, the increasing awareness of sustainability and the circular economy drives the adoption of refurbished products across industries. Furthermore, advancements in refurbishment technologies ensure that these robots offer performance comparable to new ones, further fueling market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growth in industrial automation

The rise in the industrial internet of things (IoT), especially in the factory automation field, is pushing the implementation and usage of used and refurbished robots. Companies are applying latest technologies to in industrial automation to cater to end users and other stakeholders all across the world.

Price benefits over new industrial robots

The execution of refurbished and used robots witnessed a substantial rate of growth owing to the cost-effective factor of the used robots. The prominent players operating in the industry are focused on providing reconditioned robots to new entrants and startup manufacturers that are price conscious. Many industries are focusing on automation, rather than manual interference, and the benefit of cost over the purchase of new industrial robots increases the preference rate at a substantial level.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for used and refurbished robots is characterized by intense competition among key players such as ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and others. These companies focus on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, the presence of a large number of regional players contributes to market competitiveness, offering a wide range of refurbished robot solutions to cater to diverse customer requirements.

Autotech Robotics

Eurobots

Global Robots

CyberWeld

IRSA ROBOTICS

Surplex

IRS Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Market Share Analysis: The top seven players in the market collectively hold approximately 23% of the market share, indicating a fragmented competitive landscape.

Strategic Initiatives: To maintain their competitive edge, these market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as:

Collaborations

Product launches

Mergers and acquisitions

Expansions

Example of Strategic Initiative: In July 2021, FANUC Corporation, a leading supplier of automation technology, demonstrated its commitment to market leadership by reaching a significant milestone – the production of its 750,000th industrial robot. The company’s consistent production output of about 8,000 industrial robots per month at its Japanese factories underscores its dedication to meeting market demand and maintaining its position as a key player in the industry.

Market Segmentation

The market for used and refurbished robots can be segmented based on robot type, application, industry vertical, and geography. Robot types may include industrial robots, service robots, collaborative robots (cobots), and others. Applications range from manufacturing and assembly to packaging, welding, material handling, and inspection. Major industry verticals driving demand for these robots include automotive, electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, and logistics.

Segments Overview:

Type:

Used Robots

Refurbished Robots

Application:

Material Handling and Logistics

Assembly Line

Welding

Painting

Market Insights:

The global market for used and refurbished robots is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing acceptance of refurbished robots and the growing number of vendors in this segment. The refurbished robots segment currently dominates the market, with an expected volume surpassing 71,000 units by 2027. Meanwhile, the used robots segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the assembly line segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 37% during the base year. This is attributed to the rising adoption of refurbished robots in assembly line functions. Additionally, the welding application market is expected to reach a volume of 24,000 units by 2028.

Regional Overview:

The global market for used and refurbished robots is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific : This region is poised to dominate the market, driven by increasing automation in countries like Japan, China, and India. With a projected CAGR of 11.4%, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The strong presence of Asian countries in the market, coupled with the rising demand for used robots meeting OEM specifications, contributes significantly to the region’s growth.

: This region is poised to dominate the market, driven by increasing automation in countries like Japan, China, and India. With a projected CAGR of 11.4%, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The strong presence of Asian countries in the market, coupled with the rising demand for used robots meeting OEM specifications, contributes significantly to the region’s growth. Europe : The European market is expected to grow steadily due to rising awareness regarding refurbished and used robots.

: The European market is expected to grow steadily due to rising awareness regarding refurbished and used robots. North America : This region is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the used and refurbished robots market.

: This region is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the used and refurbished robots market. Middle East & Africa: The market value for used and refurbished robots in this region is forecasted to exceed USD 18.5 million by 2028.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the used and refurbished robots market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of established manufacturing industries and the increasing adoption of automation solutions in emerging economies such as China and India. However, North America and Europe also hold significant market shares owing to the presence of key market players and technological advancements.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global used and refurbished robots market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetratio n: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

n: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global used and refurbished robots market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global used and refurbished robots market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of used and refurbished robots

Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of used and refurbished robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in used and refurbished robots, cost analysis of used and refurbished robots, Unit Cost Analysis of used and refurbished robots, Component Cost Analysis used and refurbished robots

The global used and refurbished robots market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global used and refurbished robots market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global used and refurbished robots market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global used and refurbished robots market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global used and refurbished robots market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global used and refurbished robots market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global used and refurbished robots market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global used and refurbished robots market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

