India Rice Milling Market Through the Consumer’s Lens Maximizing the Value of Observational Research

“India Rice Milling Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The rice milling industry in India plays a pivotal role in the country’s agricultural landscape, contributing significantly to food security and economic growth. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the India rice milling market, examining key trends, market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and future projections. Rice milling is a post-production process of rice, which involves rubbing of rice surface against another rice surface, where mystified air acts as lubricant between the 2 surfaces. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing investment in technology upgradation and modernization of rice mills in India. Furthermore, government supportive policies and schemes, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by huge initial investment.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the India rice milling market held a market value of USD 62.8 million. Rice milling involves the processing of paddy to produce polished rice for consumption. It is an integral part of the agricultural value chain in India, catering to domestic consumption as well as exports. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and government initiatives to promote agriculture and rural development.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is estimated to reach USD 77.7 million by the year 2027, representing a growth rate of 3.1% over the projected period. This growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing demand for rice, driven by population growth, rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of the food processing industry. Additionally, technological advancements in rice milling machinery and equipment are expected to enhance efficiency and productivity in the sector.

Growth Influencers:

Supportive government policies and schemes

In 2020, Government of India extended price support to paddy through State Procuring Agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The rice producers have an alternative to sell their produce to State Agencies/FCI at the minimum support price or in the open market as it is beneficial to them. Food-grains, including rice procured by the State Agencies are ultimately taken over by the FCI for distribution under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other such welfare schemes in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The rice milling industry in India is highly competitive, with numerous players operating across the value chain, including millers, traders, exporters, and equipment manufacturers. Major companies in the market include Satake Corporation, Buhler AG, Milltec Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Perfect Equipments, among others. These companies compete based on product quality, pricing, distribution networks, and after-sales services.

Key Players:

Bhler India

G.G.

Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

Satake Corporation

Savco Sales Pvt Ltd.

G.S International

Fowler Westrup

Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd.

Perfect Equipment

Patkar Engineers

Other Prominent Players

Market Share Analysis: The top 5 players in the India Rice Milling market collectively hold approximately 52% of the market share.

Market Dynamics: Major players in the India Rice Milling market are actively investing in various strategies to maintain and improve their market position:

Product Launches: Continuous innovation and introduction of new products to cater to evolving customer needs.

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products to cater to evolving customer needs. Collaborations: Forming strategic partnerships with other companies to enhance product offerings or expand market reach.

Forming strategic partnerships with other companies to enhance product offerings or expand market reach. Mergers & Acquisitions: Acquiring other companies to broaden product portfolios or strengthen market presence.

Acquiring other companies to broaden product portfolios or strengthen market presence. Expansions: Investing in expanding production facilities or service center locations to better serve customers.

Example of Market Activities:

In January 2021, Bhler acquired Design Corrugating Companies, a roller mill and equipment service company in the United States, to expand its service center locations.

In September 2019, Satake Corporation launched the SYSTEM 3.0 in Asian and African regions, a semi-assembled rice milling plant incorporating various processing stages. This move enhanced the global position of Satake’s overseas product brand named REACH.

Market Segmentation:

The India rice milling market can be segmented based on equipment type, capacity, and end-use. Common types of rice milling equipment include paddy separators, rice whitening machines, rice polishers, and grain separators, among others. Capacities range from small-scale mills catering to local markets to large-scale mills serving both domestic and international markets. End-use segments include domestic consumption, food processing, and exports.

Segments Overview: The India Rice Milling market is segmented based on equipment and capacity.

By Equipment:

Rice Whitening Machinery Pre-Cleaner Machinery Paddy Separator Machinery Length Grader Machinery Others

The rice whitening machinery segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 due to its widespread adoption in the rice milling process for bran removal. The length grader machinery segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate of approximately 4.1% driven by technological advancements facilitating the separation of broken rice from long and full rice.

By Capacity:

1 to 10 tons 10 to 20 tons More than 20 tons

The 1 to 10 tons segment is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the substantial demand for rice milling machines with capacities ranging from 1 to 10 tons. The 10 to 20 tons and more than 20 tons capacity milling machine segments are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the India rice milling market is distributed across various regions, including North India, South India, East India, West India, and Central India. Each region has its unique characteristics, influenced by factors such as climate, soil conditions, rice varieties, and milling practices. North India, particularly states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is known for its high-yielding rice varieties and advanced milling facilities.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the rice milling market in India faces challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices, regulatory constraints, and infrastructure bottlenecks. However, the market also presents opportunities for innovation, diversification, and value addition. Technological interventions such as automation, digitization, and adoption of sustainable practices can enhance competitiveness and sustainability in the sector.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

