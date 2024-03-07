Machine Tools Market In the Field Unveiling the Power of Observational Research in Consumer Behavior

“Machine Tools Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Machine Tools Market is a vital sector within the manufacturing industry, encompassing various types of tools and equipment used for shaping, cutting, and forming metals and other materials. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, focusing on key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future projections based on real data. Machine tools are machines for handling metal or rigid materials. This is usually done by techniques such as boring, cutting, shearing, grinding, and other forms of deformation. Favorable government regulations & policies for the manufacturing sector and increased demand in emerging markets are also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements regarding machine tools are also anticipated to boost market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global machine tools market attained a market value of USD 69,855.2 Million. Machine tools play a crucial role in manufacturing processes across industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. The market’s growth is fueled by technological advancements, increasing industrial automation, and the demand for precision engineering solutions.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is forecasted to reach USD 95,169.1 Million by the year 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market volume for machine tools stood at 4,374.68 thousand tons in 2020. This growth trajectory is attributed to factors such as the expansion of manufacturing activities, infrastructure development, and the adoption of advanced machining techniques.

Growth Influencers:

Favorable government regulations and policies for the manufacturing sector

Globally, most nations have favorable government regulations and policies to manufacture safe products. For instance, the regulatory framework in India is supported by 3 government institutions the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The country also has favorable policies, such as the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009 and National Capital Goods Policy 2016, among others. These help in setting standards & compliance on safety, health & environment. They also help in promoting exports, increase domestic production, technology improvement, mandatory standardization of machines & equipment by adopting ISO, reduce sub-standard imports through standardization, and skill development. All these factors support the manufacturing sector, hence boosting the market growth.

Increased demand in emerging markets

Demand for machine tools majorly comes from manufacturers of primary and intermediate goods. Primary user industries include capital goods, consumer durables, and automotive. The intermediate goods industries include ball & roll bearings, auto components, and electronic components. A major part of these industries is located in emerging nations such as China and India, among others. This is expected to drive the market growth over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global machine tools market is highly competitive, with several key players competing based on product innovation, pricing strategies, and market presence. Major companies in the market include Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Haas Automation, Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., and Amada Co., Ltd., among others. These companies focus on research and development to introduce advanced machine tool solutions catering to diverse industry requirements.

Market Share and Strategies: The cumulative market share of the top sixteen players stands at approximately 31%. These industry leaders employ various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to fortify their market presence.

Example of Strategic Moves: In August 2020, the Chiron Group made a significant acquisition by acquiring Mecatis SA. This move aimed to enhance Chiron’s portfolio with small, high-precision machining centers used in industries like medical, watchmaking, microengineering, and jewelry.

Market Segmentation:

The machine tools market can be segmented based on product type, technology, application, and geography. Common types of machine tools include milling machines, lathes, grinding machines, drilling machines, and others. Advanced technologies such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and 3D printing are increasingly being integrated into machine tools, enhancing precision and efficiency. Applications range from automotive manufacturing to aerospace component production and consumer electronics.

Segments Overview:

The global Machine Tools market is segmented into product type, automation type, industry, and sales channel.

By Product Type

Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Laser Machine

Drilling Machine

Turning Machine

Grinding Machine

Electrical Discharge Machines

Machining Centers

The machining centers segment accounts for the largest share of around 20% in the market. The milling machine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the lucrative expansion of metalworking process industries worldwide, which boosted the demand for milling machines.

By Automation Type,

CNC Machine Tools

Conventional Machine Tools

The CNC machine tools segment held the largest market share owing to the rising demand from companies in the manufacturing sector for product innovation and productivity improvements. The conventional machine tools segment is also expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

By Industry,

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

The automotive segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share. Increasing adoption of integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, among others, in the automotive sector is expected to contribute to the market growth. The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5%.

By Sales Channel,

Dealers and Distributors

Events and Exhibitions

The dealers & distributors segment accounted for the largest market share. The presence of numerous dealers and distributors, such as Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. and Ellison Technologies, among others are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Machine Tools market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, rapid industrialization, infrastructure investments, and the growth of end-user industries contribute to the region’s market dominance. However, North America and Europe also hold significant market shares, supported by technological innovation and strong manufacturing capabilities.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The machine tools market faces challenges such as the volatility of raw material prices, the impact of trade policies, and the need for skilled labor. However, opportunities abound in the form of technological advancements, the adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives, and the emergence of new manufacturing techniques. Market players need to adapt to changing market dynamics and invest in innovation to stay competitive in the global landscape.

