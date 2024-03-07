Bearings Market Insight Illumination Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Techniques

“Bearings Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The global bearings market is a critical component of various industries, providing essential support for rotational and linear motion in machinery and equipment. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the bearings market, focusing on market size, growth trends, key drivers, challenges, and future projections. Increasing utilization of bearing in motor, the demand for automotive electrification, government initiatives to drive the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars are anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, bearings are used in all kinds of machines and equipment, such as household appliances, aerospace & defense equipment, farm machines, and automobile parts, among others. This wide range of applications is also estimated to boost market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global bearings market reached a market value of USD 76,418.9 million. Bearings are integral components used in automotive, aerospace, machinery, and other industrial sectors for facilitating smooth motion and reducing friction. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing industrialization, and the expansion of end-use industries.

Market Size and Growth:

The bearings market is forecasted to reach USD 120,054.1 million by the year 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is attributed to the rising demand for bearings in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and wind energy, driven by factors like urbanization, infrastructure development, and the need for energy-efficient solutions.

Despite the driving factors the increasing sales of counterfeit products are estimated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in growth due to supply chain disruptions. The automotive sector, which is one of the largest consumers of bearings also faced losses, which negatively hampered the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars

Modern automobiles, including cars, are aiming towards achieving maximum vehicle uptime, a better total cost of ownership, and utilization. Bearings are one of the most vital components for the performance enhancement of all the rotating parts. They also have applications in achieving lower system noise. The modern bearings are far more technologically advanced and refined as compared to the traditional bearings. They are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of modern powertrains, which are fuel-efficient as well as lead to lesser emissions. This is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Government initiatives to drive the manufacturing industry

Globally, most nations have favorable government regulations and policies to manufacture safe products. For instance, the regulatory framework in India is supported by 3 government institutions the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The country also has favorable policies, such as the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009 and National Capital Goods Policy 2016, among others. These help in setting standards & compliance on safety, health & environment. They also help in promoting exports, increase domestic production, technology improvement, mandatory standardization of machines & equipment by adopting ISO, reduce sub-standard imports through standardization, and skill development. All these factors support the manufacturing sector, hence boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global bearings market is highly competitive, with key players such as SKF Group, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., Timken Company, and NTN Corporation leading the market. These companies compete based on product quality, innovation, pricing strategies, and market presence. Additionally, companies focus on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

Key Players:

SKF

Schaeffler India Limited

Timken India Ltd.

NRB Bearings Limited

National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI)

SB Industries Private Limited

JTEKT India Limited

NTN Corporation

THB Bearings Co. Ltd

Menon Bearings Ltd

Other Major Players

Market Share: The top 6 players in the market collectively hold approximately 37% of the market share.

Strategies: These key players are actively engaged in various strategic initiatives including:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Launches

Collaborations

Example of Innovation: In August 2021, NTN Corporation announced the development of a low torque plastic bearing. This innovative product is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption in automobiles by decreasing torque by 30% compared to conventional bearings.

Market Segmentation:

The bearings market can be segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Types of bearings include ball bearings, roller bearings, plain bearings, and others. Applications range from automotive and aerospace to industrial machinery and construction equipment. Major end-use industries include automotive, aerospace, mining, and energy.

Product Segmentation:

Ball Bearings Deep Groove Ball Bearings

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

Angular-Contact Ball Bearings

Thrust Ball Bearings Roller Bearings Tapered Roller Bearings

Spherical Roller Bearings

Cylindrical Roller Bearings

Needle Roller Bearings

Mounted Bearings Linear Bearings Slide Bearings Jewel Bearings

Insight: Ball bearings hold the largest market share (42%) due to their high demand, especially for their ability to decrease friction. Among ball bearings, angular-contact ball bearings are expected to grow at a rate of 7.4%. The slide bearings segment is projected to reach a market value of USD 5,799.8 million by 2027.

Size Segmentation:

30 to 40 mm 41 to 50 mm 51 to 60 mm 61 to 70 mm 70 mm and above

Insight: The 30 to 40 mm segment holds the largest market share (36%) due to increasing demand across various industrial applications. The 61 to 70 mm segment is expected to grow at a rate of 7.6%.

Material Segmentation:

Specialty Steel Alloys Plastic Ceramics

Insight: Specialty steel alloys hold the largest market share due to their current high usage in manufacturing various types of bearings. The ceramics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

Industry Segmentation:

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket Industrial Agriculture

Railway

Mining

Aerospace

Machine Tools

Others

Insight: The industrial segment holds the largest market share, driven by high usage in aerospace and railway sectors. Within this segment, the machine tools segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Industrial Segmentation:

OEMs Aftermarket

Insight: The aftermarket segment holds the largest market share, especially in motor vehicle repair and other industrial equipment.

Regional Overview

The global bearings market is segmented regionally into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the bearings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and infrastructure development. However, North America and Europe are also significant contributors to market growth due to the established automotive and aerospace industries.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the positive outlook, the bearings market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, counterfeit products, and the impact of economic uncertainties. However, the market also presents opportunities for growth, including the adoption of advanced materials, increasing demand for bearings in renewable energy applications, and the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global bearings market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Ma rket Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global bearings market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global bearings market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The exports of bearings globally

The global bearings market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bearings Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Bearings Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Bearings Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bearings Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bearings Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Bearings Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Bearings Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

