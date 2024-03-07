Sports Coaching Platforms Market Beyond Surfaces Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research

“Sports Coaching Platforms Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Sports coaching platforms utilizes online platform to teach, guide, & train the athletes. Sports coaching platforms are transforming the sports coaching & training industry. The platform utilizes smart phones, tablets, laptops to train, and track the performance of athletes via any remote location. On the other hand, coaches can also keep a track of their client’s data, their schedules, and other related videos and clips for training purposes, using this platform. Increased usage of mobile devices, and growth in digitization across the globe has resulted in increased demand for sports coaching platforms to great extent, in the past few years. The trend of online sports training and coaching is here to stay in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global sports coaching platforms market reached a market size of USD 348.2 million. These platforms offer a range of services, including virtual coaching sessions, performance tracking, video analysis, and communication tools for coaches and athletes. With the rising demand for personalized coaching, remote learning, and skill development, the market for sports coaching platforms is expected to expand further in the coming years.

Covid-19 posed a big challenge to the sports industry. Lockdown across the globe has resulted in slowdown of all sports training & coaching. In this situation, online platform for sports coaching is of great help to the coaches as well to the athletes and sportsmen to continue their trainings in remote areas, without being exposed to coronavirus spread. Furthermore, growing awareness towards various sports in developing countries, and governments’ support towards promotion of country’s sports is expected to compel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% over the forecast period, reaching USD 849.3 million by 2027. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of technology by coaches and athletes, the proliferation of mobile devices and internet connectivity, and the growing emphasis on fitness and sports training.

Growth Influencers

Continuous growth of internet users

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of sports coaching platforms market is growth in the number of internet users. This has resulted in increased demand for online trainings. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, fitness trackers has further promoted to the growth in the usage of sports coaching platforms market to a great extent.

Covid-19 resulting in lockdown across the globe

Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. Sports industry is hugely affected by Covid-19 as it has affected other industries. In this scenario, sports coaching platforms gives coaches, the convince of place and time. Coaches can train their students in any remote location, at any given point of time. These advantages offered by sports coaching platforms has resulted in increased demand, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding benefits of sports analytics solutions

Lack of awareness regarding the usage of sports coaching platforms in the developing countries, is one the most important factors retraining the growth of the market. Also, the trend of online training has just arrived in the developing countries like India. There is a lack of knowledge among coaches and sports people in the country, regarding benefits this platform can fetch to their respective carriers which in turn is creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global sports coaching platforms market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players vying for market share. Leading companies in the market include CoachLogix, Coach’s Eye (TechSmith Corporation), CoachTube, Hudl, and PlaySight Interactive, among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new geographic regions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Overview: The market for sports coaching platforms is highly competitive, with several prominent players striving to enhance their market presence. Strategic partnerships and innovative offerings are key strategies adopted by leading companies to maintain a competitive edge.

Prominent Players:

AccelWare

AMP Sports

AthleticLogic

Champion Century

Coach Logic

Coach Me Plus

CoachLogix

Coach’s Eye

Edge10

Firstbeat

Fusion Sport

Grabba International Pty Ltd. / Fusion Sport

iGamePlanner

Market Share: The top three market players collectively held a significant market share of approximately 46% in the year 2020.

Strategic Partnerships: Key market players are actively pursuing strategic partnerships to reinforce their market positions. For example:

In May 2020, the NBA Players Association announced a global partnership with the mobile sports coaching platform “Famer.” NBA players will utilize the platform to upload custom training videos for youth basketball players to access on Famer’s mobile app.

Market Segmentation:

The sports coaching platforms market can be segmented based on platform type, sports category, end-user, and geography. Platform types include web-based platforms, mobile applications, and hybrid solutions. Sports categories range from individual sports such as tennis and golf to team sports like football and basketball. End-users may include professional athletes, amateur sports enthusiasts, coaches, and sports academies.

Segments Overview

The global sports coaching market is segmented into type, pricing model, and application.

By Type

• Professional

• Non – Professional

The non-professional segment accounted for the major share of around 60% of the total market size in 2020. The growing adoption of home training by coaches to individual athletes, in order to ensure more focus to increase the rate of success is one of the reasons for this domination of non-professional segment in the sports coaching market.

By Pricing Model

• One Time License

• Subscription

The subscription segment held the largest share of sports coaching market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

By Application

• Soccer

• Basketball

• Swimming

• Baseball

• Others

The baseball segment held the largest share of application segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. The baseball segment is also expected to grow at a highest rate i.e., CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global sports coaching platforms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-pacific is dominating the global sports coaching platforms market, in terms of growth rate. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%, during the forecast period. Growing number of internet users in Asia-pacific countries is one of the most important factors, resulting in this dominance. Furthermore, growing trend of sports training among the youngsters, coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in Asia-Pacific region. Whereas, North America region is expected to capture the largest market share of 32.5% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by the presence of established sports leagues, technological advancements, and high internet penetration. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing sports participation, rising disposable incomes, and investments in sports infrastructure.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the sports coaching platforms market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, compatibility issues with existing sports equipment, and the need for continuous user engagement. However, advancements in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics present opportunities for market players to differentiate their offerings and provide value-added services to users.

