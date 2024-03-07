Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Observational Mastery Maximizing the Value in Consumer Behavior Analysis

“Outdoor Delivery Robot Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Outdoor Delivery Robot Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in robotics technology and the increasing demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions. In 2020, the market was valued at USD 4.071 million, and it is projected to reach USD 105.079 million by 2027, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during the forecast period.

The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. Outdoor delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. The robot is powered by an electric battery, and moves at a moderate pace. It uses a camera as well as sensors to plan an effective route, autonomous navigation, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person.

Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to hospitality industry. Lockdown across the globe has resulted in slowdown of all activities. Restaurants and food chain companies are facing major challenge to sustain in the current scenario. Outdoor delivery market presents an enormous opportunity to deliver food at home without any personal contact. This is one of the most important factors driving the demand for outdoor delivery robots in hospitality industry.

Introduction:

The outdoor delivery robot market encompasses a wide range of autonomous vehicles designed to navigate outdoor environments and deliver goods to customers’ doorsteps. These robots are equipped with sensors, cameras, and sophisticated navigation systems to ensure safe and efficient delivery operations. As e-commerce continues to thrive and consumer expectations for fast and convenient delivery services increase, the demand for outdoor delivery robots is expected to surge globally.

Market Overview:

The market size of the outdoor delivery robot industry stood at USD 4.071 million in 2020. Factors driving market growth include the rising adoption of e-commerce platforms, the need for cost-effective and environmentally friendly delivery solutions, and the increasing focus on contactless delivery methods, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor delivery robots offer significant advantages, such as reduced delivery times, lower operational costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction, contributing to their growing popularity among retailers and logistics companies worldwide.

Market Dynamics:

The outdoor delivery robot market is characterized by rapid technological advancements and intense competition among key players. Companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to improve robot performance, enhance navigation capabilities, and expand the range of applications. Additionally, regulatory initiatives aimed at promoting the safe integration of autonomous vehicles into urban environments are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growth Influencers

Covid-19 is one of the most important factors fueling the market demand

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of delivery robot market is growth number of Covid-19 cases across the globe. The growing cases of corona virus has resulted in shortage of manpower. This has resulted in increased demand for technologies which can help in safe delivery to the customers. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, GPS technologies have made it possible for the companies to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective delivery of products to the clients.

Reduction in labor cost is expected to drive the demand for outdoor delivery robots

The usage of outdoor delivery robot is expected to reduce the overall cost of labour to a great extent. These robots can substitute a delivery person and can carry a payload of more than 100 kgs in one go.

Legal considerations related to traffic and road safety is anticipated to create a hindrance in the market growth

The developers of delivery robots are required to consider the laws, related to usage of robots in public traffic. Robots can result in traffic accidents and also hurt the pedestrians. The outdoor delivery robots are also attracting criticisms, as robots would compete with pedestrians and wheelchairs for space. The manufacturers are investing huge funds into R&D activities in order to make sure, the safety of robot usage in public space and traffic.

Competitive Landscape:

The global outdoor delivery robot market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to gain a competitive edge. Major companies operating in the market include Starship Technologies, Kiwibot, Amazon Robotics, Nuro, and Robomart, among others. These companies are actively developing advanced robotic platforms capable of navigating diverse outdoor environments and delivering goods efficiently to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Strategic Partnerships: Key market players are actively forming strategic partnerships to enhance their market position and leverage complementary strengths.

Monopolistic Nature: The market is characterized by a monopolistic nature due to the dominance of a few companies with their delivery robots already at the commercial stage.

Segments Overview

The global outdoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry.

By Component

• Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

• Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

• Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the outdoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross a market size of USD 74 Million by the year 2027.

By Robot Type

• 2 & 3 Wheel

• 4 Wheel

• 6 Wheel

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of outdoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Operations

• Autonomous

• Remote Operated

The autonomous segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

By Payload

• < 0.5 Kgs

• 0.5 – 2 kgs

• 2-10 Kgs

• 10-50 Kgs

• 50-100 kgs

• >100 kgs

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas <0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate of 27.1%, during the forecast period.

By Application

• Food Delivery

• Cargo Delivery

• Medical Delivery

• Postal Delivery

• Emergency Response

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry

• Retail

• E-commerce

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Logistics

• Postal Services

• Others

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of in 2020. Whereas healthcare segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global outdoor delivery robot market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

America is dominating the global outdoor delivery robot market, with the largest share of around 57% in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of large number of technology providers in the region is one of the most important factors, attribute to this dominance. Whereas, Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the outdoor delivery robot market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently dominates the market, owing to the presence of established robotics manufacturers, favorable regulatory frameworks, and robust investment in autonomous delivery solutions by leading retailers and logistics providers. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for outdoor delivery robots, fueled by rapid urbanization, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, and supportive government policies.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

The global outdoor delivery robot market report offers insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global outdoor delivery robot market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the global outdoor delivery robot market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global outdoor delivery robot market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global outdoor delivery robot market?

• What are the technology trends in the global outdoor delivery robot market?

• What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global outdoor delivery robot market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

