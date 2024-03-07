Acer Reports February Consolidated Revenues at NT$16.12 Billion, Achieving Eight Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its February 2024 consolidated revenues at NT$16.12 billion with 9.8% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving eight consecutive months of YoY growth. Year-to-February revenues reached NT$31.35 billion with 10.7% growth YoY. Some business highlights:

Notebook business revenues grew 20.5% YoY in February; 11.4% YoY year-to-February

Gaming business revenues grew 35.7% YoY in February; 14.7% YoY year-to-February

Chromebooks business revenues grew 55.3% YoY in February; 50.2% YoY year-to-February

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.2% of the group's total revenues in February and 33.5% during year-to-February.

Some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 27.0% YoY in February; 45.9% YoY year-to-February

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 33.8% YoY in February; 16.8% YoY year-to-February

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 118.3% YoY in February; 58.4% YoY year-to-February

