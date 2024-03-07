Automotive Premium Audio System Market Unlocking Frontiers Navigating New Opportunities in Future Market Sizes

“Automotive Premium Audio System Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The automotive premium audio system market has experienced significant growth over the past years, driven by technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment experiences, and the rising popularity of luxury vehicles. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive premium audio system market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future projections.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global automotive premium audio system market recorded a market value of USD 12,288.80 million. These premium audio systems offer superior sound quality, advanced connectivity features, and immersive audio experiences, catering to the preferences of discerning consumers. The market is characterized by the presence of key players offering innovative audio solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of automotive manufacturers and consumers alike.

Automotive premium audio systems market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing number of hours spent in car due to traffic congestion, technological advancements in premium audio system, and increasing demand of onboard infotainment systems in public transport facilities. However, the high costs of premium automotive audio systems are anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to reach USD 22,641.76 million by the year 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the projected period. Additionally, the market volume was estimated to be 23,806.97 thousand units in 2020. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing integration of premium audio systems as standard or optional features in a wide range of vehicles, including luxury cars, SUVs, and high-end trucks.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as the high cost of premium audio systems, increasing competition from aftermarket solutions, and supply chain disruptions. However, opportunities abound in the development of advanced audio technologies, customization options, and the integration of smart connectivity features to enhance the in-car entertainment experience further.

Competitive Landscape:

The global automotive premium audio system market is highly competitive, with key players vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion. Leading companies operating in the market include Harman International Industries, Inc., Bose Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Bang & Olufsen, and Sony Corporation, among others. These companies invest extensively in research and development to introduce cutting-edge audio solutions and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Players:

Alpine Electronics

Pioneer Corporation

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Dynaudio

Bang & Olufsen

Sony Corporation

Harman International

Bose Corporation

Blaupunkt

Boston Acoustics

Meridian Audio

Burmester Audiosysteme

Bowers & Wilkins

JBL

Note: There are also other prominent players in the market.

Market Share Analysis:

The cumulative market share of the fourteen major players is approximately 72%.

Strategic Initiatives:

These market players are actively engaged in various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence, including:

New Product Launches

Partnerships

Mergers & Acquisitions

Example of Strategic Partnership:

In January 2021, Harman expanded its strategic partnership with Piotr for technology development, as well as extensive user experience work with Harman’s design division Huemen, based in New York, the United States.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of hours spent in car due to traffic congestion

The rising traffic congestion globally, especially in the metro cities is directly increasing the number of hours spent in car, which is also increasing the use of audio systems in automotives. According to a report published by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, as of August 2019, the average number of hours spent in traffic in America is around 54 extra hours in a year due to traffic delays. People prefer premium audio system in their vehicles for the demand of high quality of audio. This is leading to rapid rise in the demand for automotive premium audio system, hence fuelling the market growth. Following table represents the number of hours spent in a year in various metro areas in the United States in 2017.

Location- Hour/Year

• San Francisco-Oakland- 103

• Washington, DC – 102

• New York-Newark – 92

• Boston – 80

• Seattle – 78

• Atlanta – 77

• Houston – 75

• Chicago – 73

• Miami – 63

Market Segmentation:

The automotive premium audio system market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Advanced audio technologies such as surround sound, noise cancellation, and digital signal processing enhance the listening experience for passengers. Vehicle types encompass passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles, each requiring tailored audio solutions. Moreover, sales channels include OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations and aftermarket sales.

Segments Overview:

The global Automotive Premium Audio System market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

• 8 Speakers

• 12 Speakers

• 18 Speakers

• More Than 24 Speakers

The 12 Speakers segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 32% owing to their increasing demand in many commercial vehicles. The 18 Speakers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.3% owing to the growing technological advancements in this segment.

By Applications,

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 21,700 thousand units by 2025 owing to the growing number of passenger vehicles on the road. Also, the segment experienced fewer declines in growth as compared to commercial vehicle segment during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the sales of passenger vehicles experience a decline of 2.24% during April to March 2021 and commercial vehicles segment experienced a decline of 20.77% in the same period.

Regional Overview

Based on regions, the global Automotive Premium Audio System market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are major contributors to market growth, driven by the presence of luxury vehicle manufacturers and the high adoption rate of premium audio systems among consumers. However, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, fueled by the increasing affluence of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of the automotive industry.

