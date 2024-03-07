Truck-Bus Tires Market Growth Navigators Exploring Future Market Size for Unlocking Success

“Truck-Bus Tires Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The global truck-bus tires market serves as a critical component in the transportation industry, facilitating the movement of goods and passengers across various regions. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, and projections based on real data available. Truck and bus tires are bands or rings of rubber, either hollow or solid and inflated or made of metal, placed over a rim of the wheel for providing resistance to wear, traction, and other such necessary properties. The market is anticipated to be driven by government investments in logistics and transportation and favorable trade agreements and entry of commercial vehicle manufacturers. Furthermore, rising technological advancements by market players are also anticipated to boost market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the global truck-bus tires market boasted a valuation of USD 40,192.8 million. This market plays a pivotal role in the automotive sector, catering to the needs of commercial vehicles and buses worldwide. With increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and trade activities, the demand for truck-bus tires has witnessed steady growth over the years.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to hinder market growth. Also, during the pandemic, the market was negatively hampered due to the closing of borders, lockdowns, and negligible movement of vehicles, which resulted in low demand for these tires.

Market Size and Growth:

The market volume for truck-bus tires stood at approximately 212.21 million units in 2020. Projections indicate that the market is poised to expand further, with an expected value of USD 57,261 million by the year 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to factors such as rising transportation activities, fleet expansion, and technological advancements in tire manufacturing.

Growth Influencers:

Government investments in logistics and transportation

The government of various countries is investing heavily in the logistics and transportation sectors. This is because both these sectors are responsible for propelling the overall development of a country. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the logistics sector of India is growing at a growth rate of 10.5% and was expected to reach USD 215 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the Indian government in its budget announced in March 2020, unveiled USD 23 billion investment in the logistics and transport infrastructure. All such investments are expected to boost market growth.

Entry of commercial vehicle manufacturers and favorable trade agreements

Various trade agreements between government as well as non-government organizations are expected to boost market growth. For instance, in November 2020, ESR India, a Warburg Pincus-backed logistics real estate firm entered into an agreement with the government of Maharashtra, India for investing about USD 578.88 million for setting up 11 logistics and industrial parks across Pune and Mumbai. The entry of commercial vehicle manufacturers in the truck-bus tires business is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global truck-bus tires market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, and Pirelli & C. S.p.A., among others. These companies engage in strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to maintain their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Key Players:

Aeolus Tyre

Bridgestone

Cheng Shin Rubber

Continental

Cooper Tire

Double Coin

Giti Tire

Goodyear

Hankook

KUMHO TIRE

Linglong Tire

Michelin

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Toyo Tires

Triangle Tire Group

Xingyuan Group

YOKOHAMA

ZC Rubber

Market Dynamics:

The global truck-bus tires market is highly competitive with the top 17 major players collectively holding approximately 67% of the market share. These key players are actively involved in strategic initiatives such as partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Bridgestone was chosen by Fisker as the tire partner for Fisker’s all-electric vehicle, Fisker Ocean. This partnership aims to provide high-quality tires for Fisker’s electric vehicle lineup, with production expected to commence in 2022.

Future Outlook:

The global truck-bus tires market is expected to witness continued growth and innovation as key players focus on strengthening their product portfolios, expanding their geographic reach, and capitalizing on emerging trends in the automotive industry, such as electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The truck-bus tires market can be segmented based on tire type, application, and geography. Tire types include radial and bias tires, catering to various vehicle sizes and load capacities. Applications range from long-haul transportation to urban commuting and off-road operations. Geographically, the market spans across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segments Overview:

The global truck-bus tires market is segmented into tire type, operation type, applications, weight, and distribution channel.

By Tire Type,

• Radial

• Bias

The radial segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 212.06 million units by 2027 owing to its increasing demand as compared to the bias tire type segment. Also, radial tires dissipate heat better as compared to bias tires, which contributes to the market growth.

By Operation Type,

• Steer

• Drive

• Trailer

The drive segment held the largest market share of about 49% owing to the rising adoption of truck-bus tires in this segment. The trailer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%.

By Application,

• Truck

• Bus

The bus segment is estimated to cross a market volume of 19 million units by 2025 owing to the rising bus traffic globally. Furthermore, buses are highly preferred as a public mode of transport globally, which is also expected to boost the market growth. Trucks are mostly used for purpose of transporting goods in many countries, especially the emerging ones, which fuels the market growth.

By Weight,

• <50 kg

• 50-80 kg

• 80-100 kg

• 100-150 kg

• 150 kg

The 50-80 kg segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 45%, owing to the rising demand for these tires for buses. The 80-100 kg segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8%.

By Distribution Channel,

• OEM

• Aftermarket

o Brand Stores

o Independent Tire Dealers

o Retail Tire Chains

The aftermarket segment held the largest market share of over 75% owing to a high preference for aftermarkets for distribution of the truck-bus tires. Within this segment, the retail tire chains segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The OEM segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 63 million units by 2025.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global truck-bus tires market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The European region is expected to surpass a market volume of USD 8,861.6 million by 2027 owing to the presence of major players in the region and high demand for truck and bus tires. The North American market is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 60% owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. Also, the truck and bus traffic in the region is rising, which is also expected to boost the demand for their tires. Also, Africa, South America, and Asian markets are emerging markets for truck tires, as they are highly cost-conscious. Furthermore, India and China are major manufacturers of cost-effective bus and truck tires, which boosts the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Different regions exhibit varying trends and growth opportunities within the truck-bus tires market. Asia Pacific emerges as a significant contributor to market growth, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding commercial vehicle fleets. North America and Europe also hold substantial market shares, owing to established transportation networks and stringent safety regulations.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the truck-bus tires market presents significant growth opportunities, it also faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns, and regulatory compliance. However, advancements in tire technology, including the development of fuel-efficient and eco-friendly tires, present opportunities for market players to differentiate their offerings and capture a larger market share.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Truck-bus tires market report provides insights on the below pointers: • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Truck-bus tires market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The global Truck-bus tires market report answers questions such as: • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Truck-bus tires Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Truck-bus tires Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

