Automotive Telematics Market (CAGR) of 19.4%, Unlocking Prosperity Paths Navigating Growth Opportunities in Future Market Sizes

“Automotive Telematics Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The automotive telematics market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for connected vehicles, and the growing adoption of smart mobility solutions. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive telematics market, focusing on market size, growth trends, drivers, challenges, and future projections. Automotive telematics is a communication technology for the automobile industry which is based on the information flowing to and generated from the vehicles through wireless networks. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery coupled with the favorable government initiatives and the rising technology penetration.

Market Overview

In 2020, the global automotive telematics market reached a market value of USD 37,102.6 million. Telematics systems in vehicles enable the transmission of data related to vehicle diagnostics, location tracking, navigation, and connectivity services, among others. With the proliferation of connected cars and the integration of advanced communication technologies, the automotive telematics market has experienced rapid expansion.

Despite the driving factors the increased communication, leading to security and privacy concern are expected to hinder the market growth. The automotive telematics assisted in reducing the fleet costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped in boosting the growth in the market.

Market Size and Growth

The market is forecasted to reach USD 123,487.5 million by the year 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer awareness about vehicle safety and security, government regulations promoting the adoption of telematics solutions, and the emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive telematics market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Major companies operating in the market include Verizon Connect, Bosch, Continental AG, Harman International, and TomTom, among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to enhance product offerings, expand their customer base, and stay ahead of the competition in the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

LG Electronics

Verizon

Harman International

Delphi Automotive Plc

Visteon Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Tomtom International BV

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Trimble Inc

AT&T

Octo Telematics

Airbiquity Inc.

Masternaut Limited

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Box Telematics

Act Soft

Other Prominent Players

Market Share Analysis: The market is fairly concentrated, with the top four players accounting for approximately 65% of the market share. These major players dominate the industry landscape and are actively engaged in various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to maintain their competitive edge.

Recent Developments: One example of strategic collaboration is Marelli’s partnership with SMRP BV in July 2021. This partnership focuses on providing smart illuminated exterior parts for vehicles, showcasing the industry’s commitment to technological advancements and meeting evolving consumer demands.

Market Segmentation

The automotive telematics market can be segmented based on type, application, connectivity, and vehicle type. Types of telematics systems include embedded, integrated, and tethered solutions, each catering to different vehicle requirements and functionalities. Applications of telematics technology range from fleet management and vehicle tracking to infotainment and remote diagnostics. Connectivity options include cellular, satellite, and short-range communication technologies, enabling seamless data exchange between vehicles and external platforms. Vehicle types encompass passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, each with specific telematics needs and use cases.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of NGTP enhances the telematics service delivery

NGTP or next-generation telematics protocol enables over-the-air delivery of integrated data and services for a range of connected vehicles. The protocol helps in the implementation of an enhanced in-vehicle telematics approach. NGTP also presents a standard uniform for delivering end-to-end telematics services. It also works with older vehicles. Therefore, the rising adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global automotive telematics market is segmented into component, application, vehicle type, connectivity, and channel.

By Component,

• Hardware

o Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU)

o GPS Devices

• Software Platform

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation

o Maintenance

o Telematics as a Service

The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 68% owing to the rising demand for GPS devices in automotive telematics. Within the segment, the GPS devices segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 370,465.2 thousand units in 2027. Within the services segment, the maintenance segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21%.

By Application,

• Automatic Crash Notification

• Billing Services

• Driver Behavior

• Emergency Calling

• Insurance Risk Assessment

• Navigation

• On-Road Assistance

• Remote Diagnostics

• Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

• Others

The vehicle tracking/recovery (fleet management) is expected to hold the largest market share of around 25% owing to the fuel efficiency and decrease in the cost of running a business. The on-road assistance segment is estimated to cross a market value of around USD 9,700 million by 2025.

By Vehicle Type,

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Car

o Electric Vehicles

o ICE Vehicles

• Heavy Vehicles

• Two-Wheeler

• Others

The passenger car segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to high demand of automotive telematics in passenger cars. Within this segment, the electric vehicles segment grew at a CAGR of about 21.3% owing to rising adoption of electric vehicles globally.

By Connectivity,

• Satellite

• Cellular

The satellite segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to rising adoption of satellite connectivity over cellular connectivity for automotive telematics.

By Channel,

• Aftermarket

• OEMs

The OEMs segment held the largest market share owing to increasing usage of automotive telematics in the OEMs segment as compared to the aftermarket segment. However, the aftermarket segment is also estimated to grow at significant rates during the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

On a regional basis, the global automotive telematics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Europe region held the largest market share of about 32% owing to the presence of major automotive companies in the region, globally. The North America and Middle East & Africa region are also expected to grow at significant rates during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the second largest market share owing to the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India. The region constitutes countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, and Indonesia, among other countries.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the automotive telematics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have historically been prominent regions in terms of market adoption, owing to the presence of established automotive manufacturers, robust infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rising urbanization, and government initiatives promoting smart transportation solutions.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth prospects, the automotive telematics market faces challenges such as concerns regarding data privacy and security, interoperability issues, and the high cost of telematics solutions. However, the market also presents numerous opportunities for industry players, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the development of advanced predictive maintenance solutions, and the expansion of telematics services into emerging markets.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global automotive telematics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global automotive telematics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global automotive telematics market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive telematics Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive telematics Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Automotive telematics Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive telematics Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive telematics Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Automotive telematics Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Automotive telematics Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

