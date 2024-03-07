Canned Food Market Aerospace of Ambition Navigating Projected Skyrocketing Market Size

“Canned Food Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Global Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by factors such as convenience, longer shelf life, and changing consumer lifestyles. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including historical data, current trends, market size, growth projections, and key factors influencing the market’s trajectory. Canned foods are foods which are preserved using the process of canning. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from emerging markets, rising awareness among consumers, and growth in organized retailing are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Inclination of consumers for consuming food which are conveniently available, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the canned food market recorded a market value of USD 100,887.9 million. Canned food products encompass a wide range of items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, soups, and ready-to-eat meals. These products are preserved through the canning process, which involves sealing food in airtight containers and subjecting them to heat to destroy microorganisms. The market’s growth is attributed to factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the demand for convenient and nutritious food options.

Despite the driving factors, food contamination & disease and growing health awareness regarding preservatives & chemicals are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to global lockdowns and lessened availability of food products. These lockdowns also increased the product prices, which decreased consumer’s bargaining power. Hence, the pandemic resulted in declining revenues.

Market Size and Growth:

The market is projected to reach USD 146,720.8 million by the year 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion of the food processing industry, advancements in packaging technologies, and increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and hygiene. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for canned food products, as consumers prioritize shelf-stable items during uncertain times.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness among consumers

Canned food help in preserving nutrients, just like the fresh foods. Studies have found that the amount of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, among other nutrients in canned food products relatively remain same. Furthermore, some of the canned food products contain more minerals and vitamins, as compared to the fresh products. These products also have longer shelf lives and are also ready to eat as well as easy to use while meal preparation. Awareness regarding benefits of canned food among consumers are expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The canned food market is highly competitive, with several key players competing for market share. Major companies operating in the market include Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Campbell Soup Company, and The Kraft Heinz Company, among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation, expansion of distribution networks, and strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Players:

Campbell Soup Company

Ayam Sarl

Danish Crown

CHB Group

JBS

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Princes Foods

Nestle S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Share: The cumulative market share of the six major players exceeds 21%.

Strategies: Market players in the global canned food market are employing various strategies to strengthen their market presence, including:

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Example: In October 2021, Kraft Heinz acquired Assan Foods from Kibar Holding, a Turkey-based conglomerate. This strategic move allowed Kraft Heinz to expand its presence in key growth markets, such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation:

The canned food market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product types include fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, soups, and others. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Product Types:

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Canned Meat and Seafood

Canned Ready Meals

Others

The canned meat and seafood segment is projected to dominate with over 44% market share, driven by increasing global demand for seafood and meat products. The canned ready meals segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate of approximately 5.5% due to rising demand for convenient food products.

Distribution Channels:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Convenience stores are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to the proliferation of convenience stores globally. The e-commerce segment is anticipated to exceed USD 10,000 million by 2027, fueled by the growing popularity of online grocery shopping.

Types:

Organic

Conventional

The organic segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to increasing consumer preference for organic food products. The conventional segment is also expected to witness significant growth.

Regional Overview:

Europe: Europe leads the market with more than 42% market share, driven by high consumption of canned food. In 2019, Germany consumed 445,000 tonnes, France consumed 380,000 tonnes, and the UK consumed 357,000 tonnes of canned food according to Global Trade data.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 5%, fueled by growing disposable income and busy lifestyles of consumers due to rising employment rates.

North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America: (No specific data provided in the original content)

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe currently dominate the canned food market, owing to high consumer awareness, established food processing industries, and the presence of key market players. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by changing dietary preferences, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the canned food market presents significant opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as changing consumer preferences, concerns regarding food additives and preservatives, and environmental sustainability issues related to packaging. However, advancements in packaging technologies, the introduction of organic and natural products, and the expansion into emerging markets present opportunities for market players to overcome these challenges and sustain growth.

