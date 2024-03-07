Salmon Market Beyond Boundaries A Comprehensive Approach to Future-Proofing Your Business

“Salmon Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The global salmon market is a significant segment of the seafood industry, characterized by its economic importance, nutritional value, and diverse consumer demand. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global salmon market, focusing on market size, growth trends, key drivers, challenges, and future projections. Salmon is a common name for a Salmonidae family?s species of the ray-finned fish. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and global rise in penetration of e-commerce sector. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Despite the driving factors, depletion of sea species are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to closure of fishing activities and hence, decrease in the supply of salmon in global markets.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global salmon market achieved a market value of USD 20,880.5 million. Salmon is a popular choice among consumers worldwide due to its rich flavor, high protein content, and health benefits. The market encompasses various segments, including fresh, frozen, smoked, and canned salmon, catering to diverse consumer preferences and culinary applications.

Market Size and Growth

The market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 27,344.0 million by 2027. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Furthermore, approximately 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon were sold globally in 2021, reflecting the widespread consumption and demand for this seafood product.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon

Salmon provides various health benefits. It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, is a great source of protein, high in Vitamin B, good source of potassium, loaded with selenium, contains astaxanthin, reduced the risk of heart diseases, helps in weight management, helps to fight inflammation, and protects brain health. Consumers are getting aware regarding all these benefits, which is increasing its adoption, hence boosting the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Competitive Landscape

The global salmon market is highly competitive, with key players vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new markets. Major companies in the industry include Mowi ASA, Cermaq Group AS, Lerøy Seafood Group, Tassal Group Limited, and Grieg Seafood ASA, among others. These companies invest in sustainable aquaculture practices, quality assurance, and branding initiatives to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Major Players:

Cermaq Group ASA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Mowi ASA

SalMar ASA

AquaChile

Cooke Aquaculture

Bakkafrost

Grieg Seafood

Multiexport

Blumar

Salmones Camanchaca

Australis Seafoods

Nova Sea

Tassal Group

Sinkaberg-Hansen

Nordlaks

Bremnes Seashore

Norway Royal Salmon

Alsaker Fjordbruk

Other Prominent Players

Strategic Initiatives:

Collaborations: Key players collaborate with other entities in the industry to foster innovation and enhance product offerings. For example, Bakkafrost collaborated with the salmon industry through the Faroe Fish Farmer’s Association and Global Salmon Initiative (GSI).

Mergers & Acquisitions: Companies engage in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market reach and acquire new capabilities.

New Product Launches: Continuous innovation is essential in the salmon market, and companies frequently launch new products to meet evolving consumer preferences and demands.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report@: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq received funding from the Research Council of Norway for research and development of Tenacibaculum vaccines for salmon. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of market players towards improving the health and quality of salmon products.

Market Segmentation

The global salmon market can be segmented based on product type, including Atlantic salmon, Pacific salmon (such as sockeye, coho, and chinook), and others. Additionally, segmentation by processing methods (e.g., fresh, frozen, smoked) and distribution channels (e.g., supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail) provides further insights into market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Segments Overview:

Species:

Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye

Others

Atlantic segment expected to witness highest growth rate of 4.6% during projected period due to its high demand as a rich source of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and proteins compared to other species. Coho segment estimated to surpass USD 1,000 million market size by 2025, being favored for its taste.

Fish Type:

Farmed

Wild

Farmed segment anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of about 4.8% over forecast period due to increasing aquaculture activities globally to meet rising salmon demand.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Product Type:

Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others

Fresh segment estimated to generate USD 3,000 million revenue by 2024 due to high nutrient content compared to frozen or canned salmon. Canned segment expected to hold USD 4,700 million market opportunity during 2021-2027 due to ease of carrying and storing.

Distribution Channel:

Retail

E-Commerce (Online)

Brick & Mortar Stores (Offline)

HoReCa & Wholesale

Processed Food Industry

Other Institutional Customers

Retail segment anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of 4.8% during projected period due to increasing number of retail stores globally stocking fish and fish products. Processed Food Industry segment estimated to surpass USD 260 million market size during 2021-2027 due to significant growth in processed food industry.

Regional Overview:

By region, the global salmon market is divided into:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

South America

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report@: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Europe accounted for largest market share of over 45% in 2021 due to presence of major producers like Norway, which accounted for 20.66% share in global export value in 2020. Other major European exporters include the UK, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, and Greece.

Asia Pacific expected to witness fastest growth rate of about 6% due to presence of top importers like Japan, China, South Korea, and Thailand. In 2019, Japan, China, South Korea, and Thailand imported salmon worth USD 857 million, USD 356 million, USD 109 million, and USD 68.6 million respectively.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Norway, Chile, Scotland, and Canada are among the leading producers and exporters of salmon globally, accounting for a significant share of the market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, represents a growing market for salmon consumption due to increasing disposable incomes and changing dietary habits.

Market Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the global salmon market is driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seafood, increasing demand for protein-rich diets, and expanding aquaculture practices. However, challenges such as environmental concerns, regulatory issues, and fluctuations in supply and demand pose potential constraints to market growth.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

The global Salmon market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: P rovides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

rovides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Salmon market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the

SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Global Salmon Production: Total Harvest of Atlantic Salmon, 2016-2020

Salmon Production Cost Breakdown

Consumer Behavior Analysis: By Region, By Age, By Gender, By Annual Household Income, Seasonal of Fish

By Region, By Age, By Gender, By Annual Household Income, Seasonal of Fish Fresh Salmon Export: Trends & Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed (USD Million) in the United States; Largest Fishing Companies

Trends & Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed (USD Million) in the United States; Largest Fishing Companies Regulatory Landscape: Section 6 of Norwegian Aquaculture Act , Aquaculture Stewardship Council Salmon standard, RSPCA welfare standards for Farmed Atlantic salmon, A Greener World (AGW), Marine

Section 6 of Norwegian Aquaculture Act , Aquaculture Stewardship Council Salmon standard, RSPCA welfare standards for Farmed Atlantic salmon, A Greener World (AGW), Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The global Salmon market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Salmon Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Salmon Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Salmon Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Salmon Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Salmon Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Salmon Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Salmon Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com