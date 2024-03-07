Frozen Food Market Intelligence Unleashed Future-Proofing Your Business for Success

“Frozen Food Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The global frozen food market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing demand for convenience foods, and technological advancements in food preservation. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global frozen food market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future projections. Increasing preference for convenience food coupled with increased FDI in the food processing industry in the developing countries has been instrumental for the significant growth of the market. In spite of these factors, preference towards the natural and fresh foods hinder the future growth prospects of the market to a considerable amount during the study period.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the global frozen food market reached a market value of USD 253.98 billion. Frozen food products, including fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals, have gained popularity due to their longer shelf life, convenience, and nutritional value. The market’s growth is fueled by factors such as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and busy lifestyles, which have led to a shift towards convenient food options.

Market Size and Growth:

Around 37,034 million kilograms of frozen food were sold worldwide in 2021. The market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.37% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a market value of USD 504.41 billion by the year 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for frozen food products across both developed and emerging markets, driven by factors such as changing dietary habits and the growing preference for frozen foods over fresh alternatives.

Competitive Landscape:

The global frozen food market is highly competitive, with key players competing based on product innovation, quality, pricing, and distribution. Major companies operating in the market include Nestlé S.A., Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc., among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce new frozen food products and expand their market presence globally.

Key Players: The global frozen food market is dominated by major players such as:

Cargill

Unilever

Nestle SA

Ajinomoto Co. Ltd.

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

McCain Foods

General Mills Inc.

Nichirei Corporation Limited

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

CJ Foods

Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.

Market Share: The cumulative market share of the top ten major players in the global frozen food market stands at approximately 40%.

Key Strategies: Major players in the market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as:

Acquisition : Companies are increasingly focusing on acquiring other major players to expand their market presence. For example, in September 2021, Nichirei Corporation completed the acquisition of Norish, a UK-based temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company, to strengthen its operations in the U.K., particularly in the frozen food segment.

: Companies are increasingly focusing on acquiring other major players to expand their market presence. For example, in September 2021, Nichirei Corporation completed the acquisition of Norish, a UK-based temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company, to strengthen its operations in the U.K., particularly in the frozen food segment. Product Line Expansion: Companies are widening their product portfolios to cater to evolving consumer preferences. For instance, in December 2021, Conagra Brands expanded its product line under the frozen food category by introducing new offerings such as Healthy Choice Zero, Healthy Choice Max, Banquet Mega Pizzas, Marie Callender’s Pot Pie with a Crust made with Cauliflower, Hungry Man Double Chicken, and Double Meat Bowls.

Market Segmentation:

The frozen food market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product segments include frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and poultry, frozen seafood, frozen ready meals, and others. Distribution channels range from supermarkets and hypermarkets to convenience stores, online retail, and foodservice providers.

Segments Overview:

Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry

Seafood

Bakery Products

Soups

Ready Meals

Others

Distribution Channel:

Retail

Enterprise Sales (B2B)

Market Insights:

The meat & poultry segment is projected to witness significant growth, contributing over USD 70.00 billion by 2027. Factors such as increasing global meat consumption, reaching 320 million tonnes in 2018 according to a report by Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung European Union, are driving this growth.

Ready meals held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for over 25%. The convenience of ready-to-eat food options and their suitability for busy schedules are fueling adoption and dominance in this segment.

Retail channels are expected to generate over USD 46.00 billion during the forecast period, driven by developed infrastructure in convenience stores and hypermarkets. In countries like India, modern trade is a significant driver for retail channel growth. Additionally, enterprise sales (B2B) are promising due to increased adoption in hospitality industries.

Regional Overview:

Europe:

The largest market share, exceeding 35% (USD 89.72 billion) in 2021.

Increased per capita income and advanced lifestyle are primary growth drivers.

Frozen food sales in the U.K. surged by 13.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Frozen Food Report 2022 by the British Frozen Food Federation.

Asia Pacific:

Anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period.

Increased awareness among the population regarding the benefits of frozen foods and a wide variety introduced by domestic players are driving growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global frozen food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are major contributors to market revenue, driven by the widespread availability of frozen food products and consumer preferences for convenience. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and increasing disposable incomes.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the frozen food market faces challenges such as consumer perception regarding the nutritional value of frozen foods, concerns about food safety and quality, and regulatory compliance issues. However, the market also presents opportunities for innovation, such as the development of healthier frozen food options, organic and natural ingredients, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

