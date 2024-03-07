Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market The Maze Navigating Future Challenges to Future-Proof Your Business

“Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding gut health and the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics. According to recent market data, the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market held a substantial market value of USD 26.96 billion in 2021. Yogurt is a semisolid fermented milk product which is formed from lactic acid producing bacteria; Lactobacillus bulgaricus along with Streptococcus thermophilus. Yogurt consumption constitutes arrays of benefits for the human body. In light of this, the demand for yogurt as a prebiotic and probiotic has been increasing tremendously.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

The market for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt is booming owing to the rising yogurt consumption, increasing research indicating the benefits of yogurt, and the rising market players. The positive investigations followed by the companies is an element of substantial importance fueling the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in May 2020, Probi AB ventured into a long-term research and development collaboration agreement with Competence Centre on Health Technologies (CCHT), which aims at developing novel products based on probiotics lactobacilli strains.

Market Dynamics:

The market is characterized by a growing demand for functional foods and beverages that promote digestive health. Probiotic and prebiotic yogurts have gained popularity among health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions to improve gut health and overall well-being. Factors such as changing dietary preferences, rising disposable incomes, and the availability of a wide range of product variants have contributed to the market’s expansion.

Market Size and Growth:

In 2021, the market volume for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt industry reached 9,160.71 kilo tons, reflecting a growth rate of 6.43% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach a value of USD 49.76 billion by the year 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.37%. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt products globally.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis@: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

Growth Influencers:

Increased Yogurt Consumption

Owing to the high benefits of yogurt, there has been a high demand for flavored as well as plain yogurt in the ndustry. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have started focusing on sales of yogurt all throughout the world. Statistics taken from National Diet and Nutrition Survey states that in the US, 62% of children aged 4?10 years and 31% of children aged 11?18 years were yogurt consumers.

In addition to that, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffered from Type-2 diabetes. Thus, such statistics have generated awareness regarding the benefits of fortified healthy foods such as yogurt in the country.

Positive Investigations for Health Benefits of Pro and Prebiotic Ingredients.

Consumption of yogurt is associated with lower body weight, body mass index (BMI), and research has shown a lower risk of being overweight or obese among adult consumers of yogurt. Moreover, experts have proven that yogurt consumption associates with higher nutrient intake, diet quality, and nutrient adequacy, in children as well as adults. Furthermore, the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee recommended that the intake of added sugars be lowered to 6% of total calories given their impact on health. Thus, with such norms in place, the market for prebiotic and probiotic yogurt is subject to high increase.

Competitive Landscape:

The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, quality, and marketing strategies to maintain market share. Major companies operating in the market include Danone SA, Nestlé S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., General Mills, Inc., and Chobani LLC, among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce new flavors, formulations, and packaging innovations to attract consumers.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

Companies:

Yakult

Nestle

Chobani

Fage

Greek Gods

Dannon

Pillars

Others

Market Share: The top eight players in the market collectively hold approximately 80% of the market share.

Strategies: Market players are implementing various strategies to maintain their position and drive growth, including:

Product Launches

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansions

Recent Development: In October 2020, Pillars Yogurt, a Boston-based firm, introduced a new line of 32-ounce multi-serve drinkable Greek yogurt in flavors such as plain, chocolate, mixed berry, and raspberry.

Market Segmentation:

The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product types may include traditional yogurt, Greek yogurt, organic yogurt, and lactose-free yogurt, among others. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and specialty stores.

Segmentation: The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is categorized based on type and application.

By Type:

Plain Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt

Fruited Yogurt

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

Note: The flavored yogurt segment accounted for over 30% of the market share in 2021.

By Application:

Children

Adults

Elderly People

Note: The adults segment dominated the market with a share of 66.5% in 2021, driven by high consumption.

Regional Analysis:

1. Europe 2. North America 3. Asia Pacific 4. Middle East & Africa 5. South America

Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market led the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market in 2021, capturing a market share of 38.6%. With a revenue of USD 10.40 billion, this region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.02% over the forecast period.

Europe: The European market is expected to grow steadily, propelled by increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt consumption.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are key markets for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt, owing to high consumer awareness and strong demand for functional foods. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth due to changing dietary patterns, urbanization, and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the favorable market conditions, the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt industry faces challenges such as regulatory constraints, product standardization, and supply chain disruptions. However, the market also presents opportunities for manufacturers to expand their product portfolios, collaborate with healthcare professionals for endorsement, and explore emerging markets with untapped growth potential.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt

: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in probiotic and prebiotic yogurt, cost analysis of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS330

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com