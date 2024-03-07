Immune Health Products Market Riding the Waves, A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

“Immune Health Products Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Immune Health Products Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of immune system maintenance and the rising prevalence of immune-related disorders. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, covering historical data, current trends, and future projections. Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies.

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate. In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.

Market Overview

In 2020, the global immune health products market recorded a market value of USD 15,607.6 million. Immune health products encompass a wide range of supplements, functional foods, and beverages formulated to support and enhance the body’s immune system function. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare have fueled the demand for these products worldwide.

Market Size and Growth

The market is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. This robust growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer spending on health and wellness products, growing interest in natural and holistic remedies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases associated with immune dysfunction.

Competitive Landscape

The immune health products market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous players vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and extensive marketing efforts. Key players in the market include Amway Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., and Nutrilite, among others. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to introduce novel formulations and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Market Share Analysis: The top 11 players in the market collectively hold approximately 61% of the market share, indicating a highly concentrated competitive landscape.

Strategic Initiatives: To maintain and enhance their positions in the market, these companies are actively engaged in various strategic activities, including:

Product launches

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansions

Example of Strategic Initiative:

In November 2020, Nature’s Way, a renowned provider of dietary supplements, introduced a new line of Nature’s Way Sambucus products. This line includes innovative products like Sleep + Immune Gummies, catering to the unique needs of adults seeking nighttime immune support.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic illness

The rise in chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders push the demand for immune health supplements. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the immune health products.

Rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products

A number of stakeholders, such as distributors, associations, end users, are gearing up to create strategic alliances and product launches to increase their sustainability in the market. Such prominent players are keen on incorporating innovative and trending methods to reach their target audience. One of the ways is the incorporation of ecommerce in their businesses. The tech-savvy population is fixated at means such as online shopping owing to the internet age. In light of this, companies are building ecommerce websites, as well as utilizing third party sources to commercialize and increase demand for their immune health products.

Market Segmentation

The immune health products market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Product types include vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, probiotics, and others. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, online retailing, and specialty stores. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segments Overview:

The global immune health products market is segmented based on:

Source

Processed State

Type

Form

Function

Distribution Channel

By Source:

Plant based: Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Grains and seeds, Roots & Tubers, Ginger, Turmeric, Beetroot, Garlic

Animal based: White meat, Red meat, Fish & Crustaceans, Others

Microorganism based: Kefir, Yogurt, Fermented Vegetables, Sauerkraut, Tempeh, Kombucha Tea, Kimchi, Miso

Key Insights:

Plant based segment dominated with a share of around 60% in 2020, driven by increasing product launches and the rise of vegan lifestyle.

driven by increasing product launches and the rise of vegan lifestyle. Fish & Crustaceans sub-segment in animal based category anticipated to surpass USD 3000 million by 2026.

Miso sub-segment in microorganism based category expected to grow at 11.4% rate, surpassing yogurt segment in 2021.

By Processed State:

Raw

Semi-processed

Processed/Packaged

Frozen

Key Insights:

Semi-processed segment expected to grow fastest at 10.2%, while processed/packaged segment held largest share due to increasing preference among professionals.

By Type:

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

Key Insights:

Tablets segment expected to dominate wit h about 60% share, driven by increased manufacturing by prominent players.

share, driven by increased manufacturing by prominent players. Liquid segment projected to grow at 9.9% rate over forecast period.

By Form:

Vitamins

Minerals

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Phytonutrients

Amino Acids

Others

Key Insights:

Vitamins segment expected to hold largest market share due to high demand for vitamin supplements.

Omega-3 fatty acids segment value anticipated to exceed USD 2000 million by 2024.

By Function:

Fitness

Anti-Inflammatory

Digestion

Metabolism

Disease Prevention

Personal Protection

Others

Key Insights:

Fitness segment dominated in 2020 due to high use of immunity building supplements in daily fitness regimes.

Disease prevention segment growing faster compared to fitness segment.

By Distribution Channel:

Medical Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Key Insights:

Online stores segment held largest share in 2020 and expected to be fastest growing, driven by increasing ecommerce penetration.

Regional Overview:

By region, the global immune health products market is divided into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Insights:

North America expected to hold largest market share of over 35% due to increasing acceptance and adoption among end users.

Asia Pacific market projected to be fastest growing with rate of over 10%, driven by rising investments and commercialization of innovative products.

Europe anticipated to grow steadily due to increasing awareness.

Middle Eastern and African market growing at substantial rate due to increasing strategic alliances.

Regional Analysis

North America currently dominates the global immune health products market, driven by high consumer awareness, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a robust market presence of key industry players. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and rising health consciousness among consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the immune health products market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, it also faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles, counterfeit products, and increasing competition from traditional pharmaceuticals. However, advancements in formulation technologies, expanding distribution networks, and growing consumer acceptance of preventive healthcare present significant opportunities for market expansion.

