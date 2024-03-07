Taiwan’s EVA Air restarts direct flights to Matsuyama in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air resumed direct flights between Taoyuan and Ehime Prefecture in Japan on Wednesday (March 6).

The airline said it will operate weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday, according to CNA. Meanwhile, to meet demand for the upcoming cherry blossom season, it will offer two additional flights on Thursdays and Saturdays between March 20 and April 30.

The Taiwanese carrier said that flights will leave from Taoyuan International Airport at 6:25 a.m. to Matsuyama Airport, while return flights to Taoyuan will leave Matsuyama at 11:05 a.m., per CNA.

EVA Air began service to Matsuyama in July 2019, but suspended the service during the COVID pandemic, said EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) at a Wednesday event for the inaugural flight. The route will be serviced by an A321-200 plane, which has eight business class seats and 176 economy class seats.