Taipei City suspends employee accused of selling marijuana

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Thursday (March 7) suspended an employee accused of selling marijuana after she failed to show up for a hearing.

Investigators raided her office at the Department of Social Welfare (DOSW) and her home Wednesday (March 6) after reading online that a customer had picked up marijuana at the entrance of City Hall. The woman, surnamed Liu (劉), and her boyfriend denied the allegations and were released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,300) each.

The city’s review committee scheduled a meeting for Thursday afternoon, expecting Liu to attend and explain her case, per UDN. However, she had taken the day off from work and had not shown up nor sent an attorney to represent her, leading the committee to suspend her during the time of the investigation.

She would still receive half her salary while suspended, but faced the risk of being sacked. The committee will meet again on March 15, giving Liu another opportunity to defend herself before a final decision on her future as a city employee, the Liberty Times reported.

DOSW Commissioner Yao Shu-wen (姚淑文) said Liu’s colleagues had not suspected anything. It was not known whether she went downstairs to deliver the drugs to clients during working hours or her lunch break, Yao said.