Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei City suspends employee accused of selling marijuana

Review committee likely to reach final decision next week

  145
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/07 17:35
The suspect (center) in a marijuana case at the prosecutors office Wednesday. 

The suspect (center) in a marijuana case at the prosecutors office Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Thursday (March 7) suspended an employee accused of selling marijuana after she failed to show up for a hearing.

Investigators raided her office at the Department of Social Welfare (DOSW) and her home Wednesday (March 6) after reading online that a customer had picked up marijuana at the entrance of City Hall. The woman, surnamed Liu (劉), and her boyfriend denied the allegations and were released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,300) each.

The city’s review committee scheduled a meeting for Thursday afternoon, expecting Liu to attend and explain her case, per UDN. However, she had taken the day off from work and had not shown up nor sent an attorney to represent her, leading the committee to suspend her during the time of the investigation.

She would still receive half her salary while suspended, but faced the risk of being sacked. The committee will meet again on March 15, giving Liu another opportunity to defend herself before a final decision on her future as a city employee, the Liberty Times reported.

DOSW Commissioner Yao Shu-wen (姚淑文) said Liu’s colleagues had not suspected anything. It was not known whether she went downstairs to deliver the drugs to clients during working hours or her lunch break, Yao said.
marijuana
weed
drugs
illegal drugs
drug dealer
Taipei City Government
Department of Social Welfare
review committee
suspension

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City employee accused of selling marijuana in front of city hall
Taipei City employee accused of selling marijuana in front of city hall
2024/03/06 16:43
Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end, health minister says
Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end, health minister says
2024/02/29 16:08
Taipei mayor to attend 228 commemoration event
Taipei mayor to attend 228 commemoration event
2024/02/27 19:33
Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to close for renovation
Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to close for renovation
2024/02/25 16:33
Taiwan electricity rates could rise for 13.6 million households in April
Taiwan electricity rates could rise for 13.6 million households in April
2024/02/20 15:46