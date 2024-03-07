Temperature in north Taiwan to drop below 9 C over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A strong continental cold air mass is predicted to send the mercury below 9 C in north Taiwan this weekend.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Thursday (March 7) that Taiwan will experience humid and cold weather. Although he predicts that conditions will become drier in the coming days, temperatures are expected to drop below 10 C on Friday (March 8) and below 9 C on Saturday (March 9).

Wu said cold air is moving southward on Thursday, bringing wet and cold conditions to the northern part of Taiwan, transitioning to damp and cool weather in the central and southern regions, especially in the early morning and evening. There is a chance of brief and localized showers.

The temperature forecast for Thursday was: 11 to 16 C in the north, 13 to 20 C in central Taiwan, 14 to 24 C in the south, and 13 to 22 C in the east.

From Friday to Saturday, north Taiwan will experience cold temperatures, and other areas will have cool mornings and evenings. Some low-lying areas in northern Taiwan may experience minimum temperatures dropping to 10 C Friday night and continuing to decrease to below 9 C on Saturday morning.

Starting from Saturday afternoon through Sunday (March 10), the cold air will slowly weaken, and temperatures will gradually rise. The weather will remain cool, with cold mornings and evenings.

On Sunday, the mid-level clouds may bring a chance of scattered light rain to mountainous areas. A frontal system will quickly pass through on Monday (March 11), causing localized rain in some areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (March 12-13), the front will move away, leading to clear and stable weather across the country. The north will experience comfortable temperatures, while the south will be warm, with cool mornings and nights.