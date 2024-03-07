Enjoy Eating House Invites Everyone on a Culinary Adventure with Exciting Launch of New Menu Items: A Journey Through Singaporean Flavours

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Get ready for a mouthwatering treat as Enjoy Eating House proudly presents its update to its menu of Singaporean favourites, marking a delicious milestone for this beloved establishment. Founded five years ago by James and Joel, two culinary visionaries united by their passion for exceptional cuisine, this establishment has become a beacon of gastronomic excellence. Together, they've blended the flavours of old Singapore with a modern twist, creating a dining experience that's both nostalgic and refreshingly innovative.



James and Joel at Enjoy Eating House

Stepping into 2024, James and Joel are thrilled to introduce exciting additions to the menu, including the exquisite Hainanese Lamb Stew and a peppery twist on the beloved Dry Bak Kut Teh. Plus, don't miss out on the King Kong Bak Pau, a delightful bun filled with succulent House-smoked Iberico, pulled pork and homemade slaw, and the playful Filial Pie Tee, a crispy shell filled with flavourful goodness.



At Enjoy Eating House, tradition meets innovation in a symphony of flavors that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Singapore. Recognized by prestigious platforms such as Food King, Channel News Asia Radio, and Sethlui.com, Enjoy Eating House has garnered global acclaim for its dedication to delivering an exceptional culinary journey. With a menu curated to tantalize the taste buds and evoke nostalgia, guests are invited to savor signature dishes like Grandma's Te Kah (Pork Leg) Bee Hoon and well-balanced Chili Prawns. Each bite tells a story of culinary mastery, blending tradition with innovation to create an unforgettable dining experience.



Chef Joel Ong expresses his excitement, saying, "Our aim has always been to create a dining experience that feels like home, but yet with a little something special through a chef's touch in every dish. We want our diners to feel like they're rediscovering the flavours of Singapore with every bite."



This culinary innovation is a testament to the belief that food brings people together. As James puts it, "Whether you're ethnically Teochew, Hokkien, Hainanese, or Peranakan, our generation identifies only as being Singaporean, and the menu celebrates all of this amazing diversity of culture." Despite facing many challenges since 2019, Enjoy Eating House is excited to surprise and delight patrons with these exciting new dishes.



To embark on this delicious journey, visit Enjoy Eating House at 30 Stevens Rd, #01-07, Novotel on Stevens, Singapore 257840. Step into the restaurant and immerse yourself in a culinary experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of Singaporean flavours.



Hashtag: #Food #Singapore #EnjoyEatingHouse #SingaporeFood #FoodieFinds #Gastronomic #CulinaryExperience #FoodAdventures #DeliciousDining #FoodieDestinations #TasteOfSingapore #FoodieFriends #DineLocal #EatingOut #FoodLovers #FlavorfulFare #EatLocalSG





https://www.enjoyeating.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/EnjoyEatingHouse/

https://www.instagram.com/enjoyeatinghouse/?hl=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@enjoyeatinghouse

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enjoy Eating House

Enjoy Eating House is a culinary haven that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Singaporean flavours. Founded by James, an avid food enthusiast and former banker turned business owner, and Joel, a local culinary genius, the restaurant offers an innovative menu that seamlessly fuses nostalgic classics with modern bistro ingredients. With accolades from Food King, Channel News Asia Radio, and Sethlui.com, Enjoy Eating House has become a renowned destination for those seeking an exceptional dining experience in the heart of Singapore.

