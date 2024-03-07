Estonia delegation seeks closer ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visiting Estonian lawmaker Kristo Enn Vaga expressed solidarity with Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Vaga, who chairs the Estonian parliament’s Taiwan friendship group, said his trip was to deepen bilateral ties and demonstrate support for Taiwan, per a Presidential Office press release. Even though Estonia is on the other side of the world, it closely follows Taiwan's developments and is pleased to see it making progress, he said.

Both Taiwan and Estonia are facing powerful neighboring countries that do not believe in democracy and freedom and are attempting to undermine democratic countries, Vaga said. Democracies should unite to counter authoritarian regimes, he said.

Vaga said that Estonia has been promoting digital governance and is aware of both the threats and potential of technology. He praised Taiwan as a global leader in technology and semiconductors, saying both countries are committed to incorporating new technologies to benefit the people.

The lawmaker said support for Taiwan is bipartisan, and parliament is seeking enhanced relations with Taiwan. It is actively seeking the possibility of having Taiwan establish a presence in the capital city of Tallinn, he said.

Over the past four days, the delegation met with government officials, including Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). They also visited the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Science and Technology, National Development Council, Bureau of Foreign Trade, National Health Insurance Administration, and the Hsinchu Science Park to explore potential areas for future cooperation.

The group is set to depart Friday (March 8).