Taiwan’s Chung Shan Medical University helps Vietnam expand hospital resources

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Chung Shan Medical University (CSMU) will assist Vietnam’s Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy (CTUMP) in launching a master's degree in hospital administration this year.

In a press release on Wednesday (March 6), CSMU said that in 2019, the school, with the assistance of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam, began discussions for a master’s degree with CTUMP, per CNA. CSMU President Huang Chien-ning (黃建寧) said that Vietnam is expanding its hospital services with the help of CSMU.

“CSMU will introduce its educational resources from Taiwan to establish this master’s in hospital administration, assisting Vietnam in cultivating professional talent in hospital management,” the president said. “Through this cooperation, faculty and students will explore the potential and value of frontline medical management, promoting professional exchanges between the two universities in the field of medical technology management."

CTUMP President Nguyen Trung Kien expressed gratitude to CSMU for helping establish the master’s program and hopes for more cooperation between the two universities. He also said that the school aims to build a modern, affiliated hospital with 1,500 beds by 2025, per Newtalk.

The partnership comes as Taiwan focuses on improving relations with countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia and with its New Soundbound Policy. The policy calls for more economic cooperation and resource sharing with its southern neighbors.