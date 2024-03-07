Defense minister says Taiwan 'on brink' of heightened alert over China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's defense minister said the Taiwan Strait is "on the brink" of a heightened level of alert when asked by legislators if the likelihood of military conflict with China has risen.

During a session of the Foreign and National Defense Committee on Thursday morning (March 7), Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) asked why hostility between Taiwan and China has risen. Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said in the past China did not explicitly deny the existence of the median line in the Taiwan Strait, but its recent rejection signifies "an escalation of the crisis."

Chiu said the PLA has increased the frequency of its air and naval missions. He said PLA activities are now closer to Taiwan and they have gradually entered "gray areas" from both the north and south.

He added that when there are cross-strait political issues, China takes military action to express its dissatisfaction.

Lo said government departments should seek Chiu's opinion on the cross-strait situation. Chiu responded by saying that in general, the military is an extension of politics — and he would provide opinions and strengthen readiness.

Lo referenced scholar Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), an honorary professor at Tamkang University in New Taipei City, who said that it would not be surprising for China and Taiwan to use force.

Chiu said that scholars make their analysis based on theories, and as tensions continue to escalate, there will be many unforeseen circumstances.

KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said cross-strait relations are at their worst level in 40 years. He said that last year, he asked Chiu whether tensions across the strait had reached Level A, to which Chiu replied it was Level B plus.

Chiu said the situation now is "on the brink (of escalation)," but the alert level has not yet changed. Lai followed up by asking Chiu whether tensions consistently increase or fluctuate. Chiu replied it depends on the situation.

With the recent speedboat collision incident, tensions had increased slightly, said Chiu.

He added that if the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) commits aggression against Taiwan, it must be measured. While the CCP possesses the capability, if they miscalculate and decide to strike, Taiwan could "teach them a lesson."