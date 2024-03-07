Alexa
East Taiwan traveler diagnosed with measles after Malaysia trip

29-year-old woman in stable condition at Hualien County hospital

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/07 15:51
Hospital care in Hualien County. (CNA, Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman who returned to Taiwan from Malaysia on the same flight as an earlier measles case became Hualien County’s first patient, reports said Thursday (March 7).

Until now, Taiwan recorded two imported cases and five local infections in New Taipei City. However, a 29-year-old woman living in Ji’an Township, Hualien County was reported as the latest case on Thursday, per CNA.

She traveled in Malaysia Feb. 12-20 before returning to Taiwan on the same flight as this year’s first imported measles case. She showed the first symptoms of an infection on March 3, developed a red rash the following day, and after a hospital visit, she was confirmed as a measles case on Wednesday (March 6).

The latest patient is staying at a hospital, where her condition is stable. The government had listed 24 people as her contacts, asking them to monitor their health until March 22.
