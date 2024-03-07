North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market (CAGR) of 60.2%, Beyond Illusions The Enchantment of Latest Rising Trends Explored

“North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The UV-C LED market in North America and Asia Pacific regions has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for UV-C LEDs in various applications such as disinfection, water purification, and medical devices. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future projections for the UV-C LED market in North America and Asia Pacific.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market held a market value of USD 202.4 million. UV-C LEDs offer efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for disinfection and sterilization purposes, contributing to their growing adoption across industries. The market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 14,077.0 million by the year 2030, representing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60.2% from 2022 to 2030.

UV-C or deep ultraviolet is the light with wavelength in the range of 200 to 280 nanometers (nm). The light is used for inactivating the DNA of pathogens for various disinfection applications. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing consciousness about use of environment safe UV-C LEDs coupled with greater initiative towards utilization of UV curing systems. Furthermore, better performance compared to other sources is also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high investment and installation cost of UVC LEDs are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was positively impacted due to increasing demand for UV-C LED devices for disinfection and sterilization.

Market Size and Growth:

Approximately 54.46 million units of UV-C LED were sold in 2021, reflecting the increasing demand for UV-C LEDs globally. The market’s exponential growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising awareness regarding the importance of disinfection and sterilization, stringent regulations promoting the use of UV-C LEDs for water and air purification, and advancements in LED technology leading to improved efficiency and affordability.

Competitive Landscape:

The UV-C LED market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to gain a competitive edge through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Major companies operating in the market include Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation, Crystal IS Inc., LG Innotek, and Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, among others. These companies are investing in research and development activities to develop advanced UV-C LED products tailored to specific application requirements.

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Crystal IS

MEAN WELL

Honle UV America Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Heraeus Holding

LG Electronics

Hnle Group

Seoul Viosys

Halma Plc.

Nichia Corporation

Sensor Electronics Technology Inc.

HexaTech, Inc.

Other Prominent Players:

Several other players contribute to the market’s competitiveness.

Market Share:

The cumulative market share of the eight major players is approximately 72%.

Initiatives:

Market players engage in various initiatives to enhance their market presence, including:

Collaborations

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Example Initiative:

In July 2021, HexaTech announced the production release of its expanded 2-inch diameter, deep-UV transparent, and single-crystal aluminum nitride substrate product line. These products boast an absorption coefficient below 12cm-1 at 265nm, addressing substrate transparency concerns for UVC LEDs.

Market Segmentation:

The UV-C LED market can be segmented based on wavelength, application, end-user industry, and geography. Different wavelengths of UV-C LEDs are utilized for specific applications such as surface disinfection, water treatment, air purification, and healthcare. Major end-user industries driving market demand include healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and residential sectors.

Application Segmentation:

Germicidal Purification

Air Treatment

Water Treatment

Surface Sterilization

Hospital Sanitization

Biological Agent Detection

Optical Data Storage

Communication

Polymer Curing

Market Trends by Application:

Air Treatment segment expected to account for approximately 61% of water treatment segment volume in 2021, increasing to about 64% by 2030 due to high demand for UVC LED in air treatment.

of water treatment segment volume in 2021, increasing to about due to high demand for UVC LED in air treatment. Water Treatment segment projected to hold the largest market share of around 31% due to rising demand for UVC LED in water treatment.

due to rising demand for UVC LED in water treatment. Hospital Sanitization segment anticipated to witness fastest growth rate of 62.2% over the projected period due to increasing adoption of UVC LED for sanitization purposes.

Channel Mode Segmentation:

NLOS Model (Non-Line of Sight)

LOS Model (Line of Sight)

Trends by Channel Mode:

NLOS Model segment expected to dominate the market owing to rapid technological progress.

LOS Model also estimated to grow at a significant rate during the projected period.

UVC Light Source Segmentation:

DUV LED

DUV Laser

DUV Gas Discharge Lamp

Market Trends by UVC Light Source:

DUV LED segment estimated to hold the major share of the market, contributing more than the combined market size of DUV Laser and DUV Gas Discharge Lamp segments.

DUV Gas Discharge Lamps volume expected to grow at a CAGR of 56.1% due to increasing technological advancements.

End User Segmentation:

Healthcare

Research

Industrial

Residential

Others

Market Trends by End User:

Research segment expected to consume over 280.15 million units of UVC LEDs by 2030 due to rising number of research activities for expansion of application areas of UVC LEDs.

Regional Overview:

Market divided into Asia Pacific and North America.

North America anticipated to account for largest market share due to rising number of major UVC LED suppliers in the U.S. and Canada.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific are significant regions driving the growth of the UV-C LED market. North America, comprising the United States and Canada, is witnessing rapid adoption of UV-C LEDs in healthcare facilities, food processing industries, and commercial buildings. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, including countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing substantial demand for UV-C LEDs due to increasing concerns regarding air and water quality, coupled with the region’s strong manufacturing capabilities.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the UV-C LED market faces challenges such as high initial costs, limited awareness among end-users, and concerns regarding the effectiveness of UV-C disinfection. However, the market also presents numerous opportunities for growth, including the development of UV-C LED-based portable disinfection devices, expansion into emerging markets, and collaborations with government agencies and regulatory bodies to establish standards for UV-C LED products.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

